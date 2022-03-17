Session one of NCAA Championships ends with Iowa in second place

Through one session of wrestling at the NCAA Championships, the University of Iowa continued to do University of Iowa things.

The Hawkeyes finished the opening session of Nationals tied with Michigan for second place with 12.5 points. Penn State held the team lead with 15.5 points.

Of the ten wrestlers Iowa sent to Detroit, eight of them won their opening matches. 125 pounder Drake Ayala and 184 pounder Abe Assad were both defeated by decision, but Jaydin Eierman (141), Kaleb Young (157), Alex Marinelli (165), Michael Kemerer (174) and Tony Cassioppi (285) all won their contests by decision.

133 pounder Austin DeSanto won his match by technical fall, 149 pound Max Murin won his contest by fall at 4:49 and 197 pounder Jacob Warner won an 8-0 major decision.

The Hawkeyes weren't the only Iowa school to start the day off well. Northern Iowa lead all teams early on and entered session two in a tie for fifth place with NC State at 11 points.

125 lbs. Brody Teske started the Panthers off right by advancing on decision while Kyle Biscoglia (133) moved forward by fall (2:35). 149 pounder Colin Realbuto then lost a 5-4 decision and while Derek Holschlag (157) won his preliminary contest, he was no match for defending national champ David Carr of Iowa State.

The Panthers cold steak reached three when 165 pounder Austin Yant lost by decision, but 174 pounder Lance Runyon got them back on track with a fall in 4:14. 184 pounder Parker Keckeisen made it two in a row for the Panthers with a 13-4 MD victory and Waterloo East alum Tyrell Gordon (285) won his prelim by 2-0 decision. Gordon was then defeated by technical fall.

Finally, while Carr got off to the start everyone expected, it was a beginning to forget for the Cyclones. Of the ISU's nine wrestlers, only three advanced to the next session in Carr, Marcus Coleman (184, 10-2 MD) and Yonger Bastida (197, 3-2 decision).

Kysen Terukina (125), Ramazan Attasauov (133), Ian Parker (141), Jarrett Degen (149), Joel Devine (174) and Sam Schuyler (285) were all defeated.

Session two began after press time. Nationals will continue through Saturday.

