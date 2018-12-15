Try 1 month for 99¢

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Luther College rolled to four decisive wins and finished unbeaten as the Norse hosted their annual Gator Boots Duals Saturday.

Luther defeated Wilmington (Ohio) 55-0, Manchester (Ind.) 36-7, Elmhurst (Ill.) 32-7 and Huntingdon (Ala.) 42-6.

Connor Murphy was 4-0 at 125 pounds with a pin and two technical falls along with a forfeit victory. Gilbert Valadez (149 pounds) also went 4-0 with a forfeit, two technical falls and a 12-10 sudden victory decision.

At 165, Tanner Weaver had a perfect day, as did Michael Suarez at 174.  Hunter Weaver had three pins and a 12-2 major decision at 197 pounds and 285-pounder Keenan Feldpausch had a pair of pins among his four victories.

UPPER IOWA IN 10TH: Upper Iowa stands in 10th place with 34.5 points in the 40th annual Midwest Wrestling Classic. Lake Erie College leads the 39-team field with 65.5 points with Maryville in second with 62.5.

Upper Iowa has no one advancing to the semifinals, but still has seven competing in Sunday’s consolation rounds. Leading the pack will be Triston Westerlund (285) and Jordan Gundrum (174) as both added 5.5 points to the Peacocks’ total.

Others still in contention for places include Maleek Williams (125), Justin Foley (133), Brock Benitz (165), Dalton Hahn (184), and Nick Baumler.

