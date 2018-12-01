LAS VEGAS -- Two University of Northern Iowa wrestlers placed third to highlight the Panthers' weekend at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational.
UNI was fourth in the final team standings with 84.5 points. Ohio State was the winner with 148, Missouri was second at 115.5 and Nebraska third with 105.5. UNI finished ahead of Michigan, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Utah Valley, Rutgers and Purdue on the top 10.
Taylor Lujan (174) and Drew Foster (184) won their third-place matches after falling in the semifinals.
Lujan was pinned by second-seeded Daniel Lewis of Missouri in the semis, but stormed back to pin his first consolation opponent and then won by medical forfeit in the third-place bout.
Foster fell to second-seeded Taylor Venz of Nebraska in the semifinals, 11-8, but came back with a first-period pin and a 9-5 decision for third.
UNI also got a fifth-place finish from Josh Alber at 141, a sixth from Bryce Steiert at 165 and a seventh from Max Thomsen at 149.
Alber reached the semifinals with three wins Friday, but fell to top-seeded Joseph McKenna of Ohio State 8-1 in the semifinals.
Steiert also advanced to the semifinals where he fell to Mekhi Lewis of Virginia Tech, 2-0. Steiert then forfeited the remainder of his matches and settled for sixth.
BUENA VISTA OPEN: Second-ranked Wartburg had four champions at the Buena Vista Open Saturday.
Brady Kyner won at 125 pounds, Cross Cannone took the 157-pound title, Mike Ross was the champ at 165 and Kyle Briggs prevailed at 174.
Kyner won by pin in 1:12, Cannone won by injury default, Ross won a 4-1 decision and Briggs racked up a technical fall (20-2) against Zach Johnston of Division II Minnesota State-Mankato.
Cannone increased his winning streak to 44. He has now won all but one of his matches this season by bonus points.
SIMPSON INVITATIONAL: Upper Iowa won a pair of titles at Saturday's Luther Hill Invitational hosted by Simpson College.
Maleek Williams won at 125 pounds, posting a 13-4 major decision in the finals. Justin Folley added the 133-pound crown with a 6-3 win. The Peacocks' Tate Murty took second at 141.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.