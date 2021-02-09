Regional duals: Four Northeast Iowa powers earn trips to state duals

Just call it traditional Tuesday.
In Class 1A, Don Bosco (13-2) earned its 25th state dual championship berth, most in state history, with a 68-12 win over Dyersville Beckman.
The Dons will be seeking their 11 state title next Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
In Class 2A, Independence earned its 10th state berth and third straight with a 50-18 win over Williamsburg.
Crestwood topped New Hampton-Turkey Valley, 56-15, to earn it second state trip in three seasons.
Osage earned its third consecutive trip to the state duals with a 46-22 win over
Emmetsburg.
“It was a good day,” Osage head coach Brent Jennings told the Mason City Globe-Gazette. “It’s our third year in a row, and our kids are excited. They’re pumped. Pumped to get there as a team, and take everybody.”
WR Columbus Sectional 9
WR Columbus Sectional 1
WR Columbus Sectional 2
WR Columbus Sectional 3
WR Columbus Sectional 4
WR Columbus Sectional 5
WR Columbus Sectional 6
WR Columbus Sectional 7
WR Columbus Sectional 8
WR Columbus Sectional 10
WR Columbus Sectional 11
WR Columbus Sectional 12
WR Columbus Sectional 13
WR Columbus Sectional 14
Girls State Wrestling Final 7
Girls State Wrestling Final 3
Girls State Wrestling Final 4
Girls State Wrestling Final 5
Girls State Wrestling Final 6
Girls State Wrestling Final 8
Girls State Wrestling Final 9
Girls State Wrestling Final 10
Girls State Wrestling Final 11
Girls State Wrestling Final 12
Girls State Wrestling Final 13
Girls State Wrestling Final 14
Girls State Wrestling Final 15
Girls State Wrestling Final 1
Girls State Wrestling Final 2
Girls State Wrestling Final 16
Girls State Wrestling Final 17
Girls State Wrestling Final 18
Girls State Wrestling Final 19
Girls State Wrestling Final 20
Girls State Wrestling Final 21
Girls State Wrestling Final 22
Girls State Wrestling Final 23
Girls State Wrestling Final 24
Girls State Wrestling Final 25
Girls State Wrestling Final 26
Girls State Wrestling Final 27
Girls State Wrestling Semi 12
Girls State Wrestling Semi 24
Girls State Wrestling Semi 20
Girls State Wrestling Semi 9
Girls State Wrestling Semi 23
Girls State Wrestling Semi 14
Girls State Wrestling Semi 10
Girls State Wrestling Semi 17
Girls State Wrestling Semi 3
Girls State Wrestling Semi 13
Girls State Wrestling Semi 4
Girls State Wrestling Semi 1
Girls State Wrestling Semi 21
Girls State Wrestling Semi 15
Girls State Wrestling Semi 2
Girls State Wrestling Semi 5
Girls State Wrestling Semi 18
Girls State Wrestling Semi 6
Girls State Wrestling Semi 8
Girls State Wrestling Semi 7
Girls State Wrestling Semi 11
Girls State Wrestling Semi 16
Girls State Wrestling Semi 22
Girls State Wrestling Semi 19
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 16
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 8
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 19
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 20
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 15
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 7
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 10
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 18
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 13
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 17
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 9
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 12
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 21
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 11
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 14
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 4
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 5
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 2
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 6
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 1
Girls State Wrestling Quarter 3
Regional Dual
Semifinals
CENTRAL SPRINGS 45, HUDSON 30
132 – Brock Mathers (CS) pinned Braden McCullough, 1:06, 138 – Bryce McDonough (CS) pinned Trey Jochumsen, 2:54, 145 – Karter Krapfl (Hudson) pinned Rory Prazak II, 1:17, 152 – Preston Prazak (CS) pinned Blake Carolan, :58, 160 – Peyton Strough (CS) pinned Trevor Koelling, :58, 170 – Tate Entriken (Hudson) pinned Ryley Meek-Mattson, :31, 182 – Kaden Jacobsen (CS) pinned Gavin Richter, :59, 195 – Ben Navratil (CS) pinned Ethan Vogt, 1:46, 220 – Dalton Dewitt (CS) pinned Roberto Verastegui, 5:41, 285 – Blake Johnson (Hudson) dec. Colton O’Hern, 13-8, 106 – Brody King (Hudson) won by forfeit, 113 – Jackson Carter (Hudson) won by forfeit, 120 – Ben Holton (Hudson) dec. Zach Howes, 8-3, 1236 – Clayton McDonough (CS) pinned Carter Boeding, 1:30.
WILTON 42, NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 36
106 – Brody Brisker (Wilton) dec. Kendrick Huck, 4-1, 113 – Garret Rinken (NP) won by forfeit, 120 – Garrett Burkle (Wil) pinned Hayden Munn, 2:47, 126 – Trae Hagen (Wil) pinned Kaden Wilken, 1:22, 132 – Trey Nelson (NP) pinned Maxwell Yohe, 1:27, 138 – Aiden Sullivan (NP) pinned Blake Conklin, 5:08, 145 – Kael Brisker (Wil) pinned Titus Evans, 1:22, 152 – McKade Munn (NP) pinned Cody McDonald, :27, 160 – Colton Cruse (Wil) pinned Dylan Blanchard. 3:03, 170 – Kaden Shirk (Wil) pinned Jackson Zwanziger, 3:32, 182 – Tate White (NP) pinned Karson Willey, 3:04, 195 – Derik Downing (NP) pinned Aiden Hewitt, 2:34, 220 – Johnathan Lilly (Wil) dec. Landon Pratt, 6-3, 285 – Tyrrel Hughes (Wil) won by forfeit.
SOUTH WINNESHIEK 34, DENVER 33
138 – Isaac Schimmels (Denver) pinned Chance Adam, 1:45, 145 – Brody Shover (Denver) pinned Toby Conway, 4:17, 152 – Zach Taylor (SW) dec. Ben Foelske, 9-6, 160 – Lane Quandahl (SW) dec. Cole Miller, 5-2, 170 – Cooper South (Denver) dec. Sam Conway, 16-4, 182 – Logan Hageman (SW) dec. Brennen Graber, 6-5, 195 – Tony Greve (SW) dec. Beau Bonnette, 3:45, 220 – Damon Meyer (SW) pinned Cade Bonnette, 3:45, 285 – Brayden Bodensteiner (SW) won by forfeit, 106 – Rhett Bonnette (Denver) pinned Bo Wangsness, :37, 113 – Aiden Feickert (SW) pinned Max Schwandt, 1:07, 120 – Joe Ebaugh (Denver) pinned Chase Adam, :16, 126 – Brooks Meyer (Denver) technical fall over Ethan Maldonado, 17-0, 3:13, 132 – Kaden Bullerman (SW) dec. Josh Terrill, 10-1.
Finals
DON BOSCO 68, BECKMAN 12
285 – Mack Ortner (DB) pinned Jason Koopman, 3:21, 106 – Caleb Coffin (DB) won by forfeit, 113 – Andrew Kimball (DB) won by forfeit, 120 – Danil Wall (Beck) pinned Cole Frost, 5:30, 126 – Kaiden Knaack (DB) pinned Nick Schmidt, 3:44, 132 – Myles McMahon (DB) tech. fall over Alex Hageman, 19-2, 3:35, 138 – Cody Brown (DB) pinned Riley White, :18, 145 – Cael Rahnavardi (DB) pinned Nick Hageman, :46, 152 – Mason Recker (Beck) pinned Landon Fernandez, 1:39, 160 – Cael Frost (DB) pinned Conner Grover, 2:59, 170 – Cade Tenold (DB) pinned Ryan Funke, :25, 182 – Carson Tenold (DB) won by forfeit, 195 – Cedric Yoder (DB) dec. Owen Huehnergarth, 3-0, 220 – Charlie Hogan (DB) won by forfeit.
Class 2A
Semifinals
NEW HAMPTON/TV 55, ALGONA 19
138 – Hayden Thompson (Algona) pinned Kael Meyers, 3:50, 145 – Brandon Harris (Algona) pinned Quinten Reicks, 3:25, 152 – Colton Rochford (NHTV) pinned Dane Kitzinger, :58, 160 – Ryan Pickar (NHTV) dec. Riley Goche, 13-2, 170 – Carsno Babcock (NHTV) pinned Hunter Berry, :29, 182 – Braden McSHane (NHTV) pinned Ammel Reitz, :48, 195 – Jacob Reicks (NHTV) pinned spencer Long, 1:20, 220 – Landon Moorman (NHTV) pinned Cohen Reffer, 1:46, 285 – Tyler Reicks (NHTV) dec. Logan Meendering, 5-1, 106 – Landon Bruess (NHTV) won by forfeit, 113 – Jacob Zabka (Algona) dec. Edgar Nunez, 14-2, 120 – Ethan Praska (NHTV) pinned Ian Fehr, 1:08, 126 – Peyton Anderson (NHTV) pinned Hunter Penton, 3:36, 132 – Reece Eakins (Algona) dec Burke Busta, 6-2.
Finals
INDEPENDENCE 50, WILLIAMSBURG 18
182 – Marcus Beatty (Ind) pinned Jack Geels, :24, 195 – Brady McDonald (Ind) dec. Max Meade, 6-4 TB1, 220 – Korver Hupke (Ind) pinned Cale Fenton, :54, 285 – Jake Sidles (Ind) won by forfeit, 106 – Gavin Jensen (Will) dec. Kaden Kremer, 7-4, 113 – Kale Wieland (Ind) dec. Tytan Guerrero, 7-2, 120 – Kayden Gryp (Will) tech. fall over Ryan Eddy, 21-5, 5:16, 126 – Carter Straw (Ind) tech. fall over Ty Becker, 19-2, 6:00, 132 – Brandon O’Brien (Ind) pinned Ayden Stratton, 1:09, 138 – Caleb Straw (Ind) dec. Isaac Clubb, 8-5, 145 – Isaiah Weber (Ind) pinned Kam Royster, 2:24, 152 – Tyler Trumblee (Ind) pinned Brett Santiago, :26, 160 – Alexander Marovets (Will) dec. Caden Larson, 8-0, 170 – Lucas Spratt (Will) pinned Justin Wood, 1:44.
CRESTWOOD 56, NEW HAMPTON-TV 15
145 – Chase Thomas (Crest) won by forfeit, 152 – Clay Schemmel (Crest) dec. Rochford, 11-2, 160 –Pickar (NHTV) dec. Hunter Bye, 3-1, 170 – Babcock (NHTV) pinned Ashton Howe, 1:27, 182 – Schemmel (Crest) dec. Herold, 3-1, 195 – Reicks (NHTV) pinned Landen Bergan, 1:48, 220 – Treyton Burnikel (Crest) dec. Moorman, 10-1, 285 – Brayden Ishman (Crest) pinned T. Reicks, 5:45, 106 – Nathaniel Bigalk (Crest) won by forfeit, 113 – Cole Schmauss (Crest) dec. Nunez, 12-4, 120 – Anders Kittleson (Crest) tech. fall over Praska, 16-0, 3:18, 126 – Carter Fousek (Crest) pinned Anderson, 1:08, 132 – Cole Butikofer (Crest) pinned Kolbet, 1:11, 138 – Bryce Shea (Crestwood) pinned Meyers, 3:47.
OSAGE 46, EMMETSBURG 22
195 – Matthew Wirtz (E) pinned Keaton Muller, 3:51, 220 – Jordan Anderson (E) dec. Barrett Muller, 5-3, 285 – Cole Jeffries (Osage) dec. Gage Jorgensen 10-0, 106 – Darren Adams (Osage) won by forfeit, 113 – Garrett Tusler (Osage) dec. Lincoln Wilcoxon, 11-6, 120 – Tucker Stangel (Osage) pinned Nic Lowe, :33, 126 – Spencer Adams (Osage) pinned Ryerson Boevers, 1:04, 132 – Averee Abben (Osage) pinned Dayton Strohman, 1:00, 138 – Ryan Brennan (E) dec. Max Gast 3-0, 145 – Nicholas Fox (Osage) dec. Sean Brennan, 9-6, 152 – Jace Nelson—rown (E) dec. Joey Potter, 10-1, 160 – Colton Anderson (E) pinned Kamdyn Blanco, 2:43, 170 – Colin Muller (Osage) pinned Ben Saxton, :25, 182 – Spencer Mooberry (Osage) pinned Tyler Stokes, :42.