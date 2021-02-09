Regional duals: Four Northeast Iowa powers earn trips to state duals

Just call it traditional Tuesday.

In Class 1A, Don Bosco (13-2) earned its 25th state dual championship berth, most in state history, with a 68-12 win over Dyersville Beckman.

The Dons will be seeking their 11 state title next Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

In Class 2A, Independence earned its 10th state berth and third straight with a 50-18 win over Williamsburg.

Crestwood topped New Hampton-Turkey Valley, 56-15, to earn it second state trip in three seasons.

Osage earned its third consecutive trip to the state duals with a 46-22 win over

Emmetsburg.

“It was a good day,” Osage head coach Brent Jennings told the Mason City Globe-Gazette. “It’s our third year in a row, and our kids are excited. They’re pumped. Pumped to get there as a team, and take everybody.”

Regional Dual

Semifinals

CENTRAL SPRINGS 45, HUDSON 30