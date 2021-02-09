 Skip to main content
Regional duals: Four Northeast Iowa powers earn trips to state duals
REGIONAL DUALS

Regional duals: Four Northeast Iowa powers earn trips to state duals

clip art wrestling

Just call it traditional Tuesday.

In Class 1A, Don Bosco (13-2) earned its 25th state dual championship berth, most in state history, with a 68-12 win over Dyersville Beckman.

The Dons will be seeking their 11 state title next Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

In Class 2A, Independence earned its 10th state berth and third straight with a 50-18 win over Williamsburg.

Crestwood topped New Hampton-Turkey Valley, 56-15, to earn it second state trip in three seasons.

Osage earned its third consecutive trip to the state duals with a 46-22 win over

Emmetsburg.

“It was a good day,” Osage head coach Brent Jennings told the Mason City Globe-Gazette. “It’s our third year in a row, and our kids are excited. They’re pumped. Pumped to get there as a team, and take everybody.”

Regional Dual

Semifinals

CENTRAL SPRINGS 45, HUDSON 30

132 – Brock Mathers (CS) pinned Braden McCullough, 1:06, 138 – Bryce McDonough (CS) pinned Trey Jochumsen, 2:54, 145 – Karter Krapfl (Hudson) pinned Rory Prazak II, 1:17, 152 – Preston Prazak (CS) pinned Blake Carolan, :58, 160 – Peyton Strough (CS) pinned Trevor Koelling, :58, 170 – Tate Entriken (Hudson) pinned Ryley Meek-Mattson, :31, 182 – Kaden Jacobsen (CS) pinned Gavin Richter, :59, 195 – Ben Navratil (CS) pinned Ethan Vogt, 1:46, 220 – Dalton Dewitt (CS) pinned Roberto Verastegui, 5:41, 285 – Blake Johnson (Hudson) dec. Colton O’Hern, 13-8, 106 – Brody King (Hudson) won by forfeit, 113 – Jackson Carter (Hudson) won by forfeit, 120 – Ben Holton (Hudson) dec. Zach Howes, 8-3, 1236 – Clayton McDonough (CS) pinned Carter Boeding, 1:30.

WILTON 42, NASHUA-PLAINFIELD 36

106 – Brody Brisker (Wilton) dec. Kendrick Huck, 4-1, 113 – Garret Rinken (NP) won by forfeit, 120 – Garrett Burkle (Wil) pinned Hayden Munn, 2:47, 126 – Trae Hagen (Wil) pinned Kaden Wilken, 1:22, 132 – Trey Nelson (NP) pinned Maxwell Yohe, 1:27, 138 – Aiden Sullivan (NP) pinned Blake Conklin, 5:08, 145 – Kael Brisker (Wil) pinned Titus Evans, 1:22, 152 – McKade Munn (NP) pinned Cody McDonald, :27, 160 – Colton Cruse (Wil) pinned Dylan Blanchard. 3:03, 170 – Kaden Shirk (Wil) pinned Jackson Zwanziger, 3:32, 182 – Tate White (NP) pinned Karson Willey, 3:04, 195 – Derik Downing (NP) pinned Aiden Hewitt, 2:34, 220 – Johnathan Lilly (Wil) dec. Landon Pratt, 6-3, 285 – Tyrrel Hughes (Wil) won by forfeit.

SOUTH WINNESHIEK 34, DENVER 33

138 – Isaac Schimmels (Denver) pinned Chance Adam, 1:45, 145 – Brody Shover (Denver) pinned Toby Conway, 4:17, 152 – Zach Taylor (SW) dec. Ben Foelske, 9-6, 160 – Lane Quandahl (SW) dec. Cole Miller, 5-2, 170 – Cooper South (Denver) dec. Sam Conway, 16-4, 182 – Logan Hageman (SW) dec. Brennen Graber, 6-5, 195 – Tony Greve (SW) dec. Beau Bonnette, 3:45, 220 – Damon Meyer (SW) pinned Cade Bonnette, 3:45, 285 – Brayden Bodensteiner (SW) won by forfeit, 106 – Rhett Bonnette (Denver) pinned Bo Wangsness, :37, 113 – Aiden Feickert (SW) pinned Max Schwandt, 1:07, 120 – Joe Ebaugh (Denver) pinned Chase Adam, :16, 126 – Brooks Meyer (Denver) technical fall over Ethan Maldonado, 17-0, 3:13, 132 – Kaden Bullerman (SW) dec. Josh Terrill, 10-1.

Finals

DON BOSCO 68, BECKMAN 12

285 – Mack Ortner (DB) pinned Jason Koopman, 3:21, 106 – Caleb Coffin (DB) won by forfeit, 113 – Andrew Kimball (DB) won by forfeit, 120 – Danil Wall (Beck) pinned Cole Frost, 5:30, 126 – Kaiden Knaack (DB) pinned Nick Schmidt, 3:44, 132 – Myles McMahon (DB) tech. fall over Alex Hageman, 19-2, 3:35, 138 – Cody Brown (DB) pinned Riley White, :18, 145 – Cael Rahnavardi (DB) pinned Nick Hageman, :46, 152 – Mason Recker (Beck) pinned Landon Fernandez, 1:39, 160 – Cael Frost (DB) pinned Conner Grover, 2:59, 170 – Cade Tenold (DB) pinned Ryan Funke, :25, 182 – Carson Tenold (DB) won by forfeit, 195 – Cedric Yoder (DB) dec. Owen Huehnergarth, 3-0, 220 – Charlie Hogan (DB) won by forfeit.

Class 2A

Semifinals

NEW HAMPTON/TV 55, ALGONA 19

138 – Hayden Thompson (Algona) pinned Kael Meyers, 3:50, 145 – Brandon Harris (Algona) pinned Quinten Reicks, 3:25, 152 – Colton Rochford (NHTV) pinned Dane Kitzinger, :58, 160 – Ryan Pickar (NHTV) dec. Riley Goche, 13-2, 170 – Carsno Babcock (NHTV) pinned Hunter Berry, :29, 182 – Braden McSHane (NHTV) pinned Ammel Reitz, :48, 195 – Jacob Reicks (NHTV) pinned spencer Long, 1:20, 220 – Landon Moorman (NHTV) pinned Cohen Reffer, 1:46, 285 – Tyler Reicks (NHTV) dec. Logan Meendering, 5-1, 106 – Landon Bruess (NHTV) won by forfeit, 113 – Jacob Zabka (Algona) dec. Edgar Nunez, 14-2, 120 – Ethan Praska (NHTV) pinned Ian Fehr, 1:08, 126 – Peyton Anderson (NHTV) pinned Hunter Penton, 3:36, 132 – Reece Eakins (Algona) dec Burke Busta, 6-2.

Finals

INDEPENDENCE 50, WILLIAMSBURG 18

182 – Marcus Beatty (Ind) pinned Jack Geels, :24, 195 – Brady McDonald (Ind) dec. Max Meade, 6-4 TB1, 220 – Korver Hupke (Ind) pinned Cale Fenton, :54, 285 – Jake Sidles (Ind) won by forfeit, 106 – Gavin Jensen (Will) dec. Kaden Kremer, 7-4, 113 – Kale Wieland (Ind) dec. Tytan Guerrero, 7-2, 120 – Kayden Gryp (Will) tech. fall over Ryan Eddy, 21-5, 5:16, 126 – Carter Straw (Ind) tech. fall over Ty Becker, 19-2, 6:00, 132 – Brandon O’Brien (Ind) pinned Ayden Stratton, 1:09, 138 – Caleb Straw (Ind) dec. Isaac Clubb, 8-5, 145 – Isaiah Weber (Ind) pinned Kam Royster, 2:24, 152 – Tyler Trumblee (Ind) pinned Brett Santiago, :26, 160 – Alexander Marovets (Will) dec. Caden Larson, 8-0, 170 – Lucas Spratt (Will) pinned Justin Wood, 1:44.

CRESTWOOD 56, NEW HAMPTON-TV 15

145 – Chase Thomas (Crest) won by forfeit, 152 – Clay Schemmel (Crest) dec. Rochford, 11-2, 160 –Pickar (NHTV) dec. Hunter Bye, 3-1, 170 – Babcock (NHTV) pinned Ashton Howe, 1:27, 182 – Schemmel (Crest) dec. Herold, 3-1, 195 – Reicks (NHTV) pinned Landen Bergan, 1:48, 220 – Treyton Burnikel (Crest) dec. Moorman, 10-1, 285 – Brayden Ishman (Crest) pinned T. Reicks, 5:45, 106 – Nathaniel Bigalk (Crest) won by forfeit, 113 – Cole Schmauss (Crest) dec. Nunez, 12-4, 120 – Anders Kittleson (Crest) tech. fall over Praska, 16-0, 3:18, 126 – Carter Fousek (Crest) pinned Anderson, 1:08, 132 – Cole Butikofer (Crest) pinned Kolbet, 1:11, 138 – Bryce Shea (Crestwood) pinned Meyers, 3:47.

OSAGE 46, EMMETSBURG 22

195 – Matthew Wirtz (E) pinned Keaton Muller, 3:51, 220 – Jordan Anderson (E) dec. Barrett Muller, 5-3, 285 – Cole Jeffries (Osage) dec. Gage Jorgensen 10-0, 106 – Darren Adams (Osage) won by forfeit, 113 – Garrett Tusler (Osage) dec. Lincoln Wilcoxon, 11-6, 120 – Tucker Stangel (Osage) pinned Nic Lowe, :33, 126 – Spencer Adams (Osage) pinned Ryerson Boevers, 1:04, 132 – Averee Abben (Osage) pinned Dayton Strohman, 1:00, 138 – Ryan Brennan (E) dec. Max Gast 3-0, 145 – Nicholas Fox (Osage) dec. Sean Brennan, 9-6, 152 – Jace Nelson—rown (E) dec. Joey Potter, 10-1, 160 – Colton Anderson (E) pinned Kamdyn Blanco, 2:43, 170 – Colin Muller (Osage) pinned Ben Saxton, :25, 182 – Spencer Mooberry (Osage) pinned Tyler Stokes, :42.

