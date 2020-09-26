Olympic medalist Randi Miller hosts Gable Museum event

WATERLOO –When Randi Miller first started wrestling, one of the athletes she aspired to be like was Toccara Montgomery.
Montgomery was a two-time World silver medalist who made the first U.S. Olympic Team for women’s wrestling in 2004.
Four years later, Miller stepped onto the Olympic stage and captured a bronze medal for Team USA in Beijing, China.
Miller and Montgomery were reunited Saturday while offering instruction to young female wrestlers during the Wrestle Like A Girl Empowerment Camp.
“It’s great to be able to give back and work with some of these young girls,” Miller said. “It’s definitely beneficial for these girls to learn from us and hear our stories.I was able to tell them about my journey and I was able to teach them what I learned during my career. It’s exciting to share what I’ve experienced with them. It’s fun to inspire some of these kids.”
The event was hosted at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum. It was sponsored by Tony Rotundo and Wrestlers Are Warriors along with Wrestle Like A Girl.
Miller, 36, also made a U.S. World Team in 2014 before retiring from competition in 2016. She is now an assistant coach at Limestone (S.C.) College. She was the featured clinician Saturday.
Miller asked Montgomery, a former college coach, to assist her with the camp. Montgomery drove up from her home in St. Louis, where she teaches kindergarten.
A total of 30 girls, from ages 7-18, took part in the morning and afternoon sessions during Saturday’s camp.
“There are some very good wrestlers here,” Miller said, her eyes widening. “There are a lot of girls here that are better than I was when I was their age.”
Miller didn’t start wrestling until she was in high school. She competed in her native Texas, one of the few states that sanctioned girls’ wrestling at the time.
A powerful, hard-nosed competitor, Miller made a quick progression through the ranks as a wrestler. She knocked off 2004 Olympic silver medalist Sara McMann at the 2008 Olympic Trials before earning a bronze medal at the Olympics later that year.
Miller has a different perspective on her Olympic experience now than she did a dozen years ago. Her only loss in 2008 came to Japan’s Kaori Icho, who won a record fourth Olympic gold medal in 2016.
“It actually took a lot of years for me to appreciate when I wrestled at the Olympics,” Miller said. “For many years, I looked upon that memory as a failure because I went there to win a gold medal. Throughout the years, I’ve come to terms with how I did. Looking back now, I was very proud to be able to win a medal for my country. It’s a very fond memory for me now.”
Montgomery has played a key role in helping women’s wrestling grow during her time as a wrestler and a coach.
“Any chance I get to come out and work with the younger female wrestlers, I love being able to help them,” she said. “Randi asked me to help her with this clinic and I jumped at the opportunity to do this. It really is amazing to see all of the opportunities that are available for girls now in wrestling. The sport has evolved so much since I started and that’s great to see.”
During a break between sessions, 7-year-old Justina Rice of Toledo, Ohio, dropped down in her stance while posing for a photo with Miller.
“This is awesome,” Rice said while flashing a smile. “It’s so much fun.”
Participation for women’s wrestling in the U.S. has exploded at the high school and college levels in recent years. But some states, including Iowa, still have not sanctioned girls’ wrestling at the prep level.
“It’s great to see all of the progress we have made, but we still have a lot of work to do” Miller said. “Women’s wrestling has been in the Olympics since 2004, but we still have states who haven’t sanctioned it. It’s 2020 and that needs to change. These states need to make these opportunities available for girls.”
Waterloo native and NCAA champion Kyven Gadson also dropped by Saturday and spent time with kids at the camp.
The day concluded with an appearance by Waterloo native Dan Gable, an Olympic gold medalist who coached the Iowa Hawkeyes to 15 NCAA titles.
“It’s really exciting to be able to host an event like this,” said Jim Miller, director of the Gable Museum. “You can see the growth in girls’ wrestling and we hope it can keep growing in Iowa. There is a lot of momentum right now with women’s wrestling in the U.S. We had two women here today that represented this country at the highest level in wrestling. It was awesome to have Randi and Toccara come in for the camp.”
