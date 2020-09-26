Olympic medalist Randi Miller hosts Gable Museum event

Montgomery has played a key role in helping women’s wrestling grow during her time as a wrestler and a coach.

“Any chance I get to come out and work with the younger female wrestlers, I love being able to help them,” she said. “Randi asked me to help her with this clinic and I jumped at the opportunity to do this. It really is amazing to see all of the opportunities that are available for girls now in wrestling. The sport has evolved so much since I started and that’s great to see.”

During a break between sessions, 7-year-old Justina Rice of Toledo, Ohio, dropped down in her stance while posing for a photo with Miller.

“This is awesome,” Rice said while flashing a smile. “It’s so much fun.”

Participation for women’s wrestling in the U.S. has exploded at the high school and college levels in recent years. But some states, including Iowa, still have not sanctioned girls’ wrestling at the prep level.

“It’s great to see all of the progress we have made, but we still have a lot of work to do” Miller said. “Women’s wrestling has been in the Olympics since 2004, but we still have states who haven’t sanctioned it. It’s 2020 and that needs to change. These states need to make these opportunities available for girls.”