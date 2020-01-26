You are the owner of this article.
Oklahoma St. wrestlers whip ISU
COLLEGE WRESTLING

Oklahoma St. wrestlers whip ISU

AMES -- Oklahoma State's eighth-ranked wrestling team bounced back from a Saturday setback at Northern Iowa to defeat Iowa State 23-9 Sunday at Hilton Coliseum.

The Cowboys (8-2, 4-1) won seven of the 10 matches, including three major decisions.

Iowa State (5-4, 2-1) got a major decision from David Carr and wins from Ian Parker and Gannon Gremmel.

Oklahoma St. 23, Iowa St. 9

125 -- Nicholas Piccininni (OSU) maj. dec. Alex Mackall, 10-2, 133 -- Reece Witcraft (OSU) dec. Todd Small, 9-8, 141 -- Ian Parker (ISU) dec. Dusty Hone, 5-2, 149 -- Boo Lewallen (OSU) maj. dec. Ryan Leisure, 13-1, 157 -- David Carr (ISU) maj. dec. Wyatt Sheets, 14-6, 165 -- Travis Wittlake (OSU) dec. Chase Straw, 9-4, 174 -- Joseph Smith (OSU) dec. Samuel Colbray, 5-2, 184 -- Anthony Montalvo (OSU) dec. Marcus Coleman, 6-2, 197 -- Dakota Geer (OSU) maj. dec. Francis Duggan, 21-8, 285 -- Gannon Gremmel (ISU) dec. Cornelius Putman, 6-2.

Note: Both teams penalized one team point for rushing onto the mat.

