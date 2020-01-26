Oklahoma St. wrestlers whip ISU

AMES -- Oklahoma State's eighth-ranked wrestling team bounced back from a Saturday setback at Northern Iowa to defeat Iowa State 23-9 Sunday at Hilton Coliseum.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
The Cowboys (8-2, 4-1) won seven of the 10 matches, including three major decisions.
Iowa State (5-4, 2-1) got a major decision from David Carr and wins from Ian Parker and Gannon Gremmel.
Oklahoma St. 23, Iowa St. 9
125 -- Nicholas Piccininni (OSU) maj. dec. Alex Mackall, 10-2, 133 -- Reece Witcraft (OSU) dec. Todd Small, 9-8, 141 -- Ian Parker (ISU) dec. Dusty Hone, 5-2, 149 -- Boo Lewallen (OSU) maj. dec. Ryan Leisure, 13-1, 157 -- David Carr (ISU) maj. dec. Wyatt Sheets, 14-6, 165 -- Travis Wittlake (OSU) dec. Chase Straw, 9-4, 174 -- Joseph Smith (OSU) dec. Samuel Colbray, 5-2, 184 -- Anthony Montalvo (OSU) dec. Marcus Coleman, 6-2, 197 -- Dakota Geer (OSU) maj. dec. Francis Duggan, 21-8, 285 -- Gannon Gremmel (ISU) dec. Cornelius Putman, 6-2.
Note: Both teams penalized one team point for rushing onto the mat.
Tags
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Doug Newhoff
Sports Editor
Sports Editor for The Courier
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.