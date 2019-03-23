Team standings
Team;Pts.
1. Penn St.;137.5
2. Ohio St.;96.5
3. Oklahoma St.;84.0
4. Iowa;76.0
5. Michigan;62.5
6. Missouri;62.0
7. Cornell;59.5
8. Minnesota;53.5
9. Rutgers;51.5
10. Nebraska;51.0
11. Virginia Tech;50.0
12. Arizona St.;42.0
T13. Northern Iowa;40.5
T13. Lehigh;40.5
15. Princeton;35.0
16. Iowa St.;32.0
Championship matches
125 pounds -- Spencer Lee (Iowa) dec. Jack Mueller (Virginia), 5-0.
133 pounds -- Nick Suriano (Rutgers) dec. Daton Fix (Oklahoma St.), 4-2, SV2.
141 pounds -- Yianni Diakomihalis (Cornell) dec. Joey McKenna (Ohio St.), 6-4, SV1.
149 pounds -- Anthony Ashnault (Rutgers) dec. Micah Jordan (Ohio St.), 9-4.
157 pounds -- Jason Nolf (Penn St.) maj. dec. Tyler Berger (Nebraska), 10-2.
165 pounds -- Mekhi Lewis (Virginia Tech) dec. Vincenzo Joseph (Penn St.), 7-1.
174 pounds -- Zahid Valencia (Arizona St.) dec. Mark Hall (Penn St.), 4-3.
184 pounds -- Drew Foster (Northern Iowa) dec. Maxwell Dean (Cornell), 6-4.
197 pounds -- Bo Nickal (Penn St.) dec. Kollin Moore (Ohio St.), 5-1.
285 pounds -- Anthony Cassar (Penn St.) maj. dec. Derek White (Oklahoma St.), 10-1.
