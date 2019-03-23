Try 3 months for $3
Penn State clinches 8th NCAA wrestling title in 9 seasons

Nebraska's Tyler Berger celebrates his Friday semifinal win over Iowa's Kaleb Young at the NCAA wrestling championships in Pittsburgh.

 AP PHOTO

Team standings

Team;Pts.

1. Penn St.;137.5

2. Ohio St.;96.5

3. Oklahoma St.;84.0

4. Iowa;76.0

5. Michigan;62.5

6. Missouri;62.0

7. Cornell;59.5

8. Minnesota;53.5

9. Rutgers;51.5

10. Nebraska;51.0

11. Virginia Tech;50.0

12. Arizona St.;42.0

T13. Northern Iowa;40.5

T13. Lehigh;40.5

15. Princeton;35.0

16. Iowa St.;32.0

Championship matches

125 pounds -- Spencer Lee (Iowa) dec. Jack Mueller (Virginia), 5-0.

133 pounds -- Nick Suriano (Rutgers) dec. Daton Fix (Oklahoma St.), 4-2, SV2.

141 pounds -- Yianni Diakomihalis (Cornell) dec. Joey McKenna (Ohio St.), 6-4, SV1.

149 pounds -- Anthony Ashnault (Rutgers) dec. Micah Jordan (Ohio St.), 9-4.

157 pounds -- Jason Nolf (Penn St.) maj. dec. Tyler Berger (Nebraska), 10-2.

165 pounds -- Mekhi Lewis (Virginia Tech) dec. Vincenzo Joseph (Penn St.), 7-1.

174 pounds -- Zahid Valencia (Arizona St.) dec. Mark Hall (Penn St.), 4-3.

184 pounds -- Drew Foster (Northern Iowa) dec. Maxwell Dean (Cornell), 6-4.

197 pounds -- Bo Nickal (Penn St.) dec. Kollin Moore (Ohio St.), 5-1.

285 pounds -- Anthony Cassar (Penn St.) maj. dec. Derek White (Oklahoma St.), 10-1.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments