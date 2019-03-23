PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- The vibe in Ames is trending upward as far as Iowa State's wrestling program goes.
One year ago, in Kevin Dresser's first season, the Cyclones qualified one wrestler for the national championships, scored three points and finished 45th.
This weekend, Iowa State moved back toward relevance on the national scene with Jarrett Degen and Willie Miklus becoming the Cyclones' first All-Americans since 2016.
"If you look at the whole body of work we made a lot of progress this year, we showed a lot of fight," said Dresser, the Humboldt native and Iowa national champion, who left a successful program at Virginia Tech to come back home.
Degen, a sophomore, beat Iowa's Pat Lugo 11-9 for seventh place. Miklus took sixth at 197, becoming a four-time All-American after transferring from Missouri for his senior season.
Overall, the Cyclones finished 16th with 32 points.
"Feels good. Feels like I had something to show, something to prove," said Degen, who was ISU's lone qualifier last season when he finished one win short of All-America honors. "That is why I came here. I felt like I had the best coaches, and it is awesome to be Dresser's first All-American at ISU."
While 2018-19 was a step forward, Dresser says much work is left to do to elevate the Cyclones back into the national scene like he did consistently as the Hokies' head coach where his final five teams all finished in the top 10.
"I think we can kind of go in and say, 'Let's develop now,' and I think from last year to this year was really about getting the guys as a team," Dresser said. "Getting everybody as a team and on board and working hard for each other. When we started working hard for each other really good things started to happen."
With eight returning starters and highly regarded redshirts David Carr, Joel Shapiro and Francis Duggan, Dresser feels another jump forward will happen quickly.
"I learned that they fought hard and I learned that we have to get better," Dresser said. "I know that is a coach cliche', but we've got to get better at wrestling.
"We will find out which guys really want to be out there on Saturday (at NCAA Championships), because to get out there on Saturday is really what the goal is, but dang, it is hard, and you've got to really want it. If you really want it, you will go back to work and develop."
Miklus, Dresser added, will be a tough man to replace, largely because of his leadership and ability to make his teammates relax and wrestle free.
"I hope we found eight leaders and they are all coming back," Dresser said. "If we found eight leaders, then we are going to be really good."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.