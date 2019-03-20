UNI Panthers
Head coach: Doug Schwab (9th season)
2018 NCAA finish: 24th
2019 NCAA qualifiers
125 — No. 21 Jay Schwarm (Bettendorf), jr., 14-10
141 — No. 4 Josh Alber (Dakota, Ill.), sr., 31-5
149 — No. 15 Max Thomsen (La Porte City), jr., 21-8
165 — No. 11 Bryce Steiert (Waverly), jr., 23-7
174 — No. 8 Taylor Lujan (Carrollton, Ga), jr., 24-5
184 — No. 6 Drew Foster (Burlington), sr., 23-5
UNI coach Doug Schwab: “Our guys are prepared. We want to go 6-0 in that first round and get some momentum going.”
On national seeds ... “When I talk to the guys today the message is it doesn’t matter because you are in the best spot. Whatever spot you are in the bracket, that is the best spot you could be in because everyone competing this weekend belongs there.”
Iowa Hawkeyes
Head coach: Tom Brands (13th season)
2018 NCAA finish: 3rd
2019 NCAA qualifiers
125 — No. 3 Spencer Lee (Murrysville, Pa.), so., 18-3
133 — No. 7 Austin DeSanto (Exeter, Pa), so., 18-4
141 — No. 22 Max Murin (Ebensburg, Pa), fr., 15-7
149 — No. 10 Pat Lugo (Homestead, Fla), jr., 20-7
157 — No. 6 Kaleb Young (Punxsutawney, Pa), so., 20-5
165 — No. 1 Alex Marinelli (Miamisburg, Ohio), so., 23-0
184 — No. 12 Cash Wilcke (Battle Creek, Ia), jr., 21-6
197 — No. 5 Jacob Warner (Tolono, Ill.), fr., 17-4
285 — No. 29 Sam Stoll (Kasson, Minn.), sr., 9-5.
Iowa coach Tom Brands: On Iowa qualifiers from Pennsylvania ... “These guys, they say their home is here and you love to hear that as a coach. You love to hear that Iowa City and this university, this is where they want to be and where they want to train. Going back to Pennsylvania, this meet could be in Antarctica and they’d still be looking forward to going there to perform.’’
ISU Cyclones
Head coach: Kevin Dresser (2nd season)
2018 NCAA finish: T45th
2019 NCAA qualifiers
125 — No. 19 Alex Mackall (Austintown, Ohio), so., 25-10
133 — No. 13 Austin Gomez (Carol Stream, Ill.), fr., 21-5
141 — No. 17 Ian Parker (Saint Johns, Mich), so., 23-7
149 — No. 8 Jarrett Degen (Belgrade, Mont), so., 25-6
157 — No. 23 Chase Straw (Independence), so., 21-10.
174 — No. 21 Marcus Coleman (Ames), fr., 27-12
184 — No. 10 Sam Colbray (Hermiston, Ore), so., 26-6
197 — No. 6 Willie Mikilus (Altoona), sr., 22-3
285 — No. 26 Gannon Gremmel (Dubuque), so., 25-13
ISU coach Kevin Dresser: “We’re an improved team, but that’s not a hard step to take compared to last year. But we didn’t just take a step, we took a big step. Now, in the competitive spirit of the NCAA Tournament, we need to do well. We need to have a good weekend. Not from a pressure standpoint, but a ‘let’s put an exclamation point on the end of our season’ standpoint. That’s what we have an opportunity to do – nine is a big number.”
— Compiled by Sports Writer Jim Nelson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.