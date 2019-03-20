Try 3 months for $3

UNI Panthers

Head coach: Doug Schwab (9th season)

2018 NCAA finish: 24th

2019 NCAA qualifiers

125 — No. 21 Jay Schwarm (Bettendorf), jr., 14-10

141 — No. 4 Josh Alber (Dakota, Ill.), sr., 31-5

149 — No. 15 Max Thomsen (La Porte City), jr., 21-8

165 — No. 11 Bryce Steiert (Waverly), jr., 23-7

174 — No. 8 Taylor Lujan (Carrollton, Ga), jr., 24-5

184 — No. 6 Drew Foster (Burlington), sr., 23-5

UNI coach Doug Schwab: “Our guys are prepared. We want to go 6-0 in that first round and get some momentum going.”

On national seeds ... “When I talk to the guys today the message is it doesn’t matter because you are in the best spot. Whatever spot you are in the bracket, that is the best spot you could be in because everyone competing this weekend belongs there.”

Iowa Hawkeyes

Head coach: Tom Brands (13th season)

2018 NCAA finish: 3rd

2019 NCAA qualifiers

125 — No. 3 Spencer Lee (Murrysville, Pa.), so., 18-3

133 — No. 7 Austin DeSanto (Exeter, Pa), so., 18-4

141 — No. 22 Max Murin (Ebensburg, Pa), fr., 15-7

149 — No. 10 Pat Lugo (Homestead, Fla), jr., 20-7

157 — No. 6 Kaleb Young (Punxsutawney, Pa), so., 20-5

165 — No. 1 Alex Marinelli (Miamisburg, Ohio), so., 23-0

184 — No. 12 Cash Wilcke (Battle Creek, Ia), jr., 21-6

197 — No. 5 Jacob Warner (Tolono, Ill.), fr., 17-4

285 — No. 29 Sam Stoll (Kasson, Minn.), sr., 9-5.

Iowa coach Tom Brands: On Iowa qualifiers from Pennsylvania ... “These guys, they say their home is here and you love to hear that as a coach. You love to hear that Iowa City and this university, this is where they want to be and where they want to train. Going back to Pennsylvania, this meet could be in Antarctica and they’d still be looking forward to going there to perform.’’

ISU Cyclones

Head coach: Kevin Dresser (2nd season)

2018 NCAA finish: T45th

2019 NCAA qualifiers

125 — No. 19 Alex Mackall (Austintown, Ohio), so., 25-10

133 — No. 13 Austin Gomez (Carol Stream, Ill.), fr., 21-5

141 — No. 17 Ian Parker (Saint Johns, Mich), so., 23-7

149 — No. 8 Jarrett Degen (Belgrade, Mont), so., 25-6

157 — No. 23 Chase Straw (Independence), so., 21-10.

174 — No. 21 Marcus Coleman (Ames), fr., 27-12

184 — No. 10 Sam Colbray (Hermiston, Ore), so., 26-6

197 — No. 6 Willie Mikilus (Altoona), sr., 22-3

285 — No. 26 Gannon Gremmel (Dubuque), so., 25-13

ISU coach Kevin Dresser: “We’re an improved team, but that’s not a hard step to take compared to last year. But we didn’t just take a step, we took a big step. Now, in the competitive spirit of the NCAA Tournament, we need to do well. We need to have a good weekend. Not from a pressure standpoint, but a ‘let’s put an exclamation point on the end of our season’ standpoint. That’s what we have an opportunity to do – nine is a big number.”

— Compiled by Sports Writer Jim Nelson

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments