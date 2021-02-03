NCAA crushes Division III athletes hearts

Those were the words that came from some of the top Division III wrestling programs in the nation Wednesday after the NCAA announced it was canceling all Division III winter championship events for the 2020-21 academic year.
Knight head coach says losing an opportunity like this is hard to process
“I am crushed,” Wisconsin-La Crosse head coach Dave Malecek texted to The Courier.
“Unbelievable,” Wartburg head coach Eric Keller said. “I can’t comprehend it. I literally can’t wrap my head around it. We’ve done everything we’ve been asked to do, followed all the requirements, made the adjustments. I’m heartbroken, again, for these guys.”
The announcement comes 11 months after wrestlers were told the 2020 Division III championships were being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic while athletes were warming up on the competition floor at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
Luther's Justin Kreiter tries to stay off his back against University of Wisconsin-Whitewater's Jordan Newman during the NCAA Division III 184lb championship match at the LaCrosse Center in LaCrosse, WI, Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Wartburg's Logan Thomsen tries to hang on to University of Cortland State's Robert Dierna during the NCAA Division III 157lb championship match at the LaCrosse Center in LaCrosse, WI, Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Wartburg's Cross Cannone tries to control University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse's Dustin Weinmann during the NCAA Division III 141lb championship match at the LaCrosse Center in LaCrosse, WI, Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Wartburg's Cross Cannone tries to fend off a leg grab by University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse's Dustin Weinmann during the NCAA Division III 141lb championship match at the LaCrosse Center in LaCrosse, WI, Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Justin Kreiter celebrates with Luther College coaches Dave Mitchell, left, and Jeff O'Gara, right, after winning his 184-pound semifinal over top-seeded Owen Webster of Augsburg Saturday at the Division III wrestling championships.
Wartburg College's Cross Cannone leaps into the arms of Knight assistant coach Kenny Anderson, while head coach Eric Keller, left, celebrates Cannone's 3-1 sudden victory over defending national champion Devin Broukal of Wabash in the 141-pound semifinals
Wartburg College head coach Eric Keller, left, and assistant coach Kenny Anderson, right, encourage 141-pound wrestler Cross Cannone during a quarterfinal match Friday at the Division III wrestling championships in La Crosse, Wis.
Wartburg College’s Kenny Martin looks for near fall points in his 149-pound quarterfinal against Waynesburg’s Shaun Wilson Friday at the Division III championships in La Crosse, Wis. Martin pinned Wilson in 6:58.
Lance Evans of Wartburg College cranks on the leg of Baldwin-Wallace University’s Gabriel Mahaney en route to a technical fall at last March’s NCAA Division III wrestling championships in La Crosse, Wis.
Wartburg head coach Eric Keller and the Wartburg wrestling team celebrate after winning the national title at the NCAA Division III team championship at the La Crosse Center in LaCrosse, WI, Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Wabash's Riley Lefever waves to the crowd after pinning Ithaca's Carlos Toribio in the 197lb championship match to become the second ever four-time champion in NCAA Division III wrestling history at the LaCrosse Center in LaCrosse, WI, Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Wartburg’s Eric DeVos leaps into the arms of head coach Eric Keller after defeating Messiah’s Ben Swarr in the NCAA Division III title match Saturday in La Crosse, Wis.
Wartburg's Logan Thomsen tries to turn Cortland State's Robert Dierna during the 157-pound title match Saturday night.
Wartburg's Eric DeVos reacts after his victory over Messiah's Ben Swarr during the NCAA Division III 174-pound championship match last season.
Luther's Justin Kreiter fights his way to his feet from the down position against Wisconsin-Whitewater's Jordan Newman during the 184-pound title match at the NCAA Division III championships Saturday.
Wartburg's Eric DeVos fights off a takedown attempt by Messiah's Ben Swarr during the NCAA Division III 174-pound championship match last season.
Wartburg College's Logan Thomsen tries to escape the grasp of Wisconsin-Oshkosh's Mark Choinski in their 157-pound semifinal Saturday at the Division III wrestling championships. Thomsen won 7-1.
Wartburg College’s Arnulfo Olea scrambles for position with Plymouth State’s Joey Aumann during a first-round 125-pound match at the NCAA Division III championships in La Crosse, Wis., Friday.
Wartburg College's Eric DeVos locks up a leg cradle on Washington and Jefferson's Sonnieboy Blanco en route to a pin in 48 seconds in a 174-pound quarterfinal Friday at the Division III championships.
Logan Thomsen works for a takedown against Logan Meister of Ferrum College in a 157-pound quarterfinal Friday at the Division III wrestling championships in La Crosse, Wis.
“Today, we made the difficult decision to cancel our Division III winter championships. While some institutions have been able to safely return to sport, the recent declaration form data show that more than half of our division has not returned to winter sport practice and competition to be in a position for NCAA national championship participation,” said Fayneese Miller, chair of the Presidents Council and president at Hamline. “This was a very difficult decision to make, and we are saddened to do so. However, none of our winter sports meet the Championships Committee’s established thresholds of participation to hold a championship. We are committed to ensuring that our student-athletes have the best possible experience, and, for us, this means having a meaningful number of competitions. We hope this is possible for our spring championships.”
There were two main thresholds for Division III championships to be contested. For men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and men’s and women’s indoor track the threshold was 60%.
As of Jan. 31, only 48.6% of men’s basketball programs and 46.2% of women’s basketball programs had elected to participate in the 2020-21 season.
Wartburg's Nicholas Michael tries to hang on and prevent a takedown by Wisconsin-Stevens Point's Logan Hermsen in sudden victory during the 165lb championship match at the NCAA DIII Wrestling Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Saturday, March 12, 2016.
Wartburg's Gerard Roman scrambles for position with Roger Williams' David Welch in the 197-pound finals Saturday night.
Brandon Pollock’s photo of David Welch of Roger Williams celebrating his victory over Wartburg’s Gerard Roman at the NCAA DIII Wrestling Championships in March won first place for sports action.
Wartburg’s Drew Wagonhoffer tries to complete a takedown against SUNY-Cortland’s Robert Dierna during the 157-pound NCAA championship match Saturday night in Cedar Rapids.
Wartburg’s Kenneth Martin acknowledges the crowd after winning the 149-pound NCAA championship Saturday night in Cedar Rapids.
Luther’s Drew Van Anrooy controls Elmhurst’s Jimmy Nehls during their 141-pound title match at the NCAA Division III Championships Saturday.
Wartburg’s Eric DeVos is taken back to the mat by Messiah’s Ben Swarr during the 174lb championship match at the NCAA DIII Wrestling Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Saturday, March 12, 2016.
The Luther College wrestling team salutes their fans after accepting the third place team trophy at the NCAA DIII Wrestling Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Saturday, March 12, 2016.
Luther's Drew Van Anrooy celebrates his victory over Elmhurst's Jimmy Nehls in the 141lb championship match at the NCAA DIII Wrestling Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Saturday, March 12, 2016.
Sprouse, while saying many protocols hadn’t been set as far as fan attendance, texted this to the Courier: "I do not have a ton to discuss, though we are currently planning to host this event."
Malecek in a phone interview was upbeat and excited as the championships were getting closer.
“Everything I’m being told here at UW-La Crosse is we are planning on having the NCAA championships inside the La Crosse Center, newly renovated,” Malecek said. “Everything we have heard and everything they (NCAA) have passed on to us … say it is a go.”
Keller said Wartburg director of athletics Rick Willis reached out to him prior to the NCAA releasing its statement to break the news to him. The Knights, who were top-ranked in Division III, had just finished practice and many of Keller’s athletes had already gone home.
It was in a shock-like trance that Keller said he began making the calls to his team.
“We knew this was a possibility,” Keller said. “If you are an optimist and always think this will work out, and maybe that is me to a fault, but I never thought that this was going to happen. I was convinced we were going to have the championships. I never allowed myself to go down the path that we wouldn’t have it.
“Never. Never. I’m frustrated. The timing is questionable. Why not earlier in the day when we could've all been together when the news was released? I’m devastated for our guys.”
Keller said as of now the Knights plan on finishing their regular-season competitions. Wartburg is scheduled to host Buena Vista and Central Saturday inside Levick Arena.
Wartburg head coach Eric Keller and the Wartburg wrestling team celebrate after winning the national title at the NCAA Division III team championship at the La Crosse Center in LaCrosse, WI, Saturday, March 11, 2017.