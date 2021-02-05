Multiple organizations pursuing season-ending events for Division III wrestlers

Division III wrestlers might get a season-ending event after all.
Two days after the NCAA announced it was canceling all Division III winter championship events for the 2020-21 academic year, USA wrestling, the National Governing Body for wrestling in the United States has announced it is pursuing opportunities to host a season-ending event.
“USA Wrestling is extremely disappointed and heartbroken about the hundreds of wrestling student-athletes who have lost their opportunity to have their 2020-21 season-ending competition due to the cancellation of the winter sports national championships at the NCAA Division III Level,” said USA Wrestling Executive Director Rich Bender in a statement. “As the National Governing for Wrestling in the United States, we feel we have an obligation and responsibility to provide a competition for these athletes. We are poised to step into the breach on behalf of Division III wrestlers. We have been actively pursuing a number of options that are available to us, working with our partners and stakeholders within the sport.”
Wednesday night shortly after 7 p.m. and after the news began leaking on social media, the NCAA released a statement announcing it was canceling all Division III winter sports championships for the 2020-21 academic year.
Wartburg College head coach Eric Keller told the Courier that the National Wrestling Coaches Association is also in the beginning stages of an attempt to hold a similar event.
From the support level, Keller says these actions are great for Division III student-athletes.
At the same time, Keller says, there are many questions that need to be answered and at the forefront what does each individual institution want and how many institutions would be willing to attend if their costs were not being reimbursed by the NCAA.
From that standpoint, while super grateful, Keller becomes protective of his student-athletes.
"I don't want to come off as being negative,” Keller said. “I appreciate the fact that these organizations understand and recognize this decision was not right. But there are so many questions I can't answer right now.
"The last thing I want to do is get my athletes hopes up and then one of these events doesn't come to fruition. That is my biggest fear. I don't want that to happen. I don’t want them to have their hopes crushed, again."
In the aftermath of Wednesday’s decision Keller said he has been super proud of his team and how they have responded.
After a team meeting where he told his squad how they respond and how they move forward will be how each of them will be defined.
Then, the Knights went back to work to get ready to host a pair of American Rivers Conference duals against Buena Vista and Central Saturday inside Levick Arena.
"So proud,” Keller said. :To a man they went right back to work and didn't miss a beat. We got better. They showed a lot of poise and a lot of maturity."