Multiple organizations pursuing season-ending events for Division III wrestlers

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the same time, Keller says, there are many questions that need to be answered and at the forefront what does each individual institution want and how many institutions would be willing to attend if their costs were not being reimbursed by the NCAA.

From that standpoint, while super grateful, Keller becomes protective of his student-athletes.

"I don't want to come off as being negative,” Keller said. “I appreciate the fact that these organizations understand and recognize this decision was not right. But there are so many questions I can't answer right now.

"The last thing I want to do is get my athletes hopes up and then one of these events doesn't come to fruition. That is my biggest fear. I don't want that to happen. I don’t want them to have their hopes crushed, again."

In the aftermath of Wednesday’s decision Keller said he has been super proud of his team and how they have responded.

After a team meeting where he told his squad how they respond and how they move forward will be how each of them will be defined.

Then, the Knights went back to work to get ready to host a pair of American Rivers Conference duals against Buena Vista and Central Saturday inside Levick Arena.

"So proud,” Keller said. :To a man they went right back to work and didn't miss a beat. We got better. They showed a lot of poise and a lot of maturity."

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.