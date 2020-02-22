You are the owner of this article.
Missouri wrestlers whip Iowa St.
COLLEGE WRESTLING

Missouri wrestlers whip Iowa St.

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Iowa State won the first and last matches Saturday, but Missouri won all the rest as the Tigers rolled to a 27-6 Big 12 Conference dual wrestling victory on their Senior Day.

Alex Mackall recorded a 9-5 decision to give Iowa State a 3-0 lead. Missouri (12-7, 6-2) then reeled off seven decisions and a pin to secure its fifth straight win over the Cyclones, who held several of their regulars out of the lineup Saturday.

Gannon Gremmel's 6-2 win at 285 pounds was the only other win for Iowa State (9-6, 6-2).

Missouri 27, Iowa St. 6

125 -- Alex Mackall (ISU) dec. Cameron Valdiviez, 9-5, 133 -- Allan Hart (Miss) dec. Todd Small, 9-5, 141 -- Alex Butler (Miss) dec. Noah Nemer, 4-3, 149 -- Brock Mauller (Miss) dec. Ryan Leisure, 4-2, 157 -- Jarrett Jacques (Miss) dec. Isaac Judge, 7-3, 165 -- Peyton Mocco (Miss) dec. Chase Straw, 5-3, 174 -- Connor Flynn (Miss) dec. Maxwell Southard, 3-0, 184 -- Dylan Wisman (Miss) pinned Hank Swalla, 3:44, 197 -- Canten Marriott (Miss) dec. Joel Shapiro, 3-2 285 -- Gannon Gremmel (ISU) dec. Jacob Bohlken, 6-2.

