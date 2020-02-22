Missouri wrestlers whip Iowa St.

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Iowa State won the first and last matches Saturday, but Missouri won all the rest as the Tigers rolled to a 27-6 Big 12 Conference dual wrestling victory on their Senior Day.
Alex Mackall recorded a 9-5 decision to give Iowa State a 3-0 lead. Missouri (12-7, 6-2) then reeled off seven decisions and a pin to secure its fifth straight win over the Cyclones, who held several of their regulars out of the lineup Saturday.
Gannon Gremmel's 6-2 win at 285 pounds was the only other win for Iowa State (9-6, 6-2).