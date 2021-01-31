Medal of Freedom: Dan Gable's influence continues to grow

“Coach Kurdelmeier (then Iowa coach) got me a job at West Branch High School as study hall supervisor or something like that,” Narey said. “In the teachers’ lounge I talked wrestling a lot and eventually the principal came up to me and said, ‘Tomorrow you are going to talk wrestling and show some moves to the students.’

“I immediately panicked, and this is the funny part of the story: I’m not a wrestler. I went home that night and one of our roommates was showing me some moves to teach and Gable walked in and asked what we were doing. We told him and he said, ‘I will go with you.’ So, he came with me the next day and I walk in and told the principal I brought some help, and you know this was just after Gable had won the gold medal in the Olympics. Needless to say, I was the hero of the school for a little bit. But that was Dan, he was always willing at a drop of a hat to help somebody.”

Since Medal of Freedom ceremony, Miller says, the traffic and interest at the museum located on 303 Jefferson St. in Waterloo has soared.

“When it was announced we were inundated with calls and congratulatory notes,” Miller said. “NBC and other big news organizations have called. There was a great deal of interest that continued to ramp up.