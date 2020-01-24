Marinelli, Iowa welcome another test

“It’s unique,’’ he said. “It doesn’t always work out that way.’’

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Iowa lineup now features 10 wrestlers ranked no lower than seventh in their own weight classes.

“Everybody in our room is pulling for each other,’’ Marinelli said. “We all have our own matches to be ready for, but we’re there for each other, too. This team, we like being around each other and when you have that kind of bond, it motivates everyone.’’

Coach Tom Brands sees how that team-centered motivation is benefiting the Hawkeyes, who are coming off a 26-6 win over seventh-ranked Nebraska and will follow tonight’s dual with the fourth-ranked Buckeyes by hosting No. 2 Penn State next Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“This group is there for each other,’’ Brands said. “That’s what you hope for as a coach.’’

All three duals provide the type of tests Brands likes for his 7-0 team as Iowa works toward March.

“You have to be ready to go out and do what you set out to do,’’ Brands said. “That didn’t happen last Saturday. Nebraska kept it close. … But, learning without losses, that’s a lot more fun. It’s always better to learn with success.’’