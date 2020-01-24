Marinelli, Iowa welcome another test

IOWA CITY — Alex Marinelli has spent the past four years of his life in Iowa, but facing his home state school remains a big deal to the only Ohio native in the lineup for Iowa’s top-ranked wrestling team.
“This is the first time since I’ve been competing that we’ve wrestled them at Carver. It’s awesome for our fans and my teammates to get them at home,’’ said Marinelli, who was in the midst of a redshirt season as a freshman the last time the Buckeyes visited Iowa.
“I always look forward to any time we wrestle Ohio State, but this one is special.’’
The reasons are many, including that Marinelli was a high school teammate of Buckeyes assistant coach Bo Jordan and a product of the same St. Paris Graham High School program as Jordan’s younger brother, Ohio State freshman 184-pounder Rocky Jordan.
But mostly, Marinelli is anxious for today’s 8 p.m. dual between the Hawkeyes and fourth-ranked Buckeyes because it provides Iowa with another challenge.
“That’s what you look for at this time of the season, wrestling some of the best guys around. We all get into that,’’ Marinelli said.
While wrestling is an individual sport in many respects, there is a sense of team Marinelli has watched develop on this year’s Iowa team.
“It’s unique,’’ he said. “It doesn’t always work out that way.’’
The Iowa lineup now features 10 wrestlers ranked no lower than seventh in their own weight classes.
“Everybody in our room is pulling for each other,’’ Marinelli said. “We all have our own matches to be ready for, but we’re there for each other, too. This team, we like being around each other and when you have that kind of bond, it motivates everyone.’’
Coach Tom Brands sees how that team-centered motivation is benefiting the Hawkeyes, who are coming off a 26-6 win over seventh-ranked Nebraska and will follow tonight’s dual with the fourth-ranked Buckeyes by hosting No. 2 Penn State next Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“This group is there for each other,’’ Brands said. “That’s what you hope for as a coach.’’
All three duals provide the type of tests Brands likes for his 7-0 team as Iowa works toward March.
“You have to be ready to go out and do what you set out to do,’’ Brands said. “That didn’t happen last Saturday. Nebraska kept it close. … But, learning without losses, that’s a lot more fun. It’s always better to learn with success.’’
Ohio State (7-1) will test Iowa with a pair of top-ranked 18-0 wrestlers, Luke Pletcher at 141 and Kollin Moore at 197.
The Hawkeyes’ Michael Kemerer, ranked second at 174, will face a third straight opponent ranked in the top eight in Buckeyes sophomore Kaleb Romero.
“The schedule is tough, but you know when you come to Iowa you’re going to wrestle a lot of the top guys in the country,’’ Kemerer said. “That’s what we like to do.”