Try 1 month for 99¢
Waterloo Bucks logo

Gymnastics

  • Waterloo West High senior Madelyn Solomon has signed a letter of intent to compete in women’s gymnastics at the University of Iowa.

Solomon has competed regionally for the past 12 years and qualified for the Level 9 national championships in Spokane, Wash., and was an alternate for the Level 10 Region 4 national qualifying team. She was also a state qualifier in swimming and diving and track and field at West.

Wrestling

  • The 41st annual New Hampton Lions’ Club junior wrestling tournament is scheduled for Dec. 8.

There will be four different divisions — 5th-6th, 3rd-4th, 1st-2nd, and Pre-K/K.

For more information, contact Dennis Pagel at (641) 394-3812 or Paul Hereid at (641) 394-4981.

Basketball

  • Waterloo Leisure Services is accepting registrations for 4th-6th grade girls’ basketball and 5th-6th grade boys’ basketball.

Participants will take part in a skills assessment on Nov. 26 at Central Middle School.

Leisure Services is also accepting registrations for the Pre-K and kindergarten youth clinic Dec. 4. Registration deadline is Nov. 28.

For more information or to register, call (319) 291-0165 or go online at www.cvsportsplex.org.

  • Registration is still open for Waterloo Leisure Services Adult Basketball League.

The 5-on-5 leagues begin play Jan. 9 at the SportsPlex. Participants must be out of high school. Registration fee is $275 plus tax and the deadline is Jan. 2.

For more information or to register, call (319) 291-0165 or go online at www.cvsportsplex.org.

Baseball

  • The Waterloo Bucks have released their 72-game 2019 Northwoods League schedule, which begins May 28 at Riverfront Stadium against La Crosse.

Waterloo will host the Northwoods League All-Star Game tuesday, July 16.

The Bucks’ schedule features a pair of split doubleheaders. The teams play a twinbill at Duluth June 12, then meet in Waterloo for an 11:05 a.m./6:35 p.m. twinbill July 29.Volleyball

  • The Cedar Valley SportsPlex has openings remaining for its eight-week spring men’s, women’s and co-ed adult volleyball leagues in A, Upper B and B divisions.

Registration fee is $87 plus tax. For more information, call (319) 291-0165 or go online at www.cvsportsplex.org.

Martial arts

  • Cedar Valley SportsPlex is offering beginner, intermediate and adult level Taekwondo programs through Misting Dragon Martial Arts.

The program begins Jan. 7. For more information, call (319) 291-0165.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments