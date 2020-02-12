Local, Iowa sports briefs

Wrestling
- Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands and two of his assistants have agreed to contract extensions through the 2026 season.
Athletic director Gary Barta on Wednesday announced the extensions for Brands and assistants Terry Brands and Ryan Morningstar.
“We have great confidence in Tom, Terry and Ryan,” Barta said. ”They are committed to building on the current momentum and operating within our ‘Win. Graduate. Do it Right.’ philosophy.”
Tom Brands, in his 14th season as head coach, has led the Hawkeyes to three national championships, four Big Ten titles and a dual record of 229-23-1.
Terry Brands is in his 22nd season on Iowa’s staff. Morningstar has served as an assistant coach since 2012.
Softball
- Wartburg College is picked to finish second in the American Rivers Conference in a poll of the league's softball head coaches.
Central College was tabbed as the preseason favorite and received five first-place votes. Wartburg is two points behind with two first-place votes, and Luther is third, also with two votes for first.
Wartburg is coming off an 11-5 ARC season and 27-13 overall record that included the Knights' first trip to the NCAA Tournament in 10 years.
Outdoors
- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold a public meeting at the Waverly Public Library Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.
Topics for discussin include recently completed hunting and trapping seasons, possible changes to rules and regulations and anything anyone in attendance wants to discuss.