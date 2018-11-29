Basketball
- Learfield Sports has suspended Iowa play-by-play broadcaster Gary Dolphin for two games for negative comments directed at Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey that inadvertently made it to the air during a commercial break on Tuesday.
Iowa announced on Wednesday that Dolphin, who has broadcast Hawkeyes games for over 20 years, will miss Friday’s game against No. 22 Wisconsin and Monday’s game at No. 9 Michigan State after comments dismissive of Dailey’s play aired during Tuesday’s 69-68 win over Pittsburgh.
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta says the suspension is because of those comments “as well as some ongoing tensions that have built up over the past couple of years.”
Dolphin apologized for his comments after the win over the Panthers.
Dolphin did not swear or use inappropriate language but sounded exasperated as he criticized Dailey for dribbling with his head down into a double team.
Swimming
- Cedar Falls High swimmers Dylan Moffatt and Grace Frericks have qualified for national championship competitions in three events each.
Moffatt met qualifying marks at the Iowa boys’ high school state meet, 2018 Futures Meet and 2017 Speedo Winter Jr. Ntionals and will compete in the 400 freestyle, 800 freestyle and 1,500 freestyle at nationals in Greensboro, N.C., Nov. 28-Dec. 2.
Frericks qualified with her performances at the Iowa high school girls’ regional meet, Iowa state high school meet and 2018 Central Zones Championship meet. She will compete at the Junior Nationals in Austin, Texas, Dec. 5-8 in the 100 backstroke, 50 freestyle and 200 backstroke.
Wrestling
- Two-time University of Iowa All-American wrestler Michael Kemerer will have season-ending surgery this week, Hawkeye head coach Tom Brands announced Tuesday.
Kemerer, from Murrysville, Pa., placed third nationally as a redshirt freshman and fourth as a sophomore at 157 pounds. He owns a career record of 60-6 and was projected to be Iowa’s starting 174-pounder this season.
- Information on ticket distribution for the 2019 Iowa state wrestling tournament is now available online.
Ticket sales for member high schools begin Dec. 4 and sales to the general public open Dec. 11.
More information is available at www.iahsaa.org or by calling (515) 432-2011.
