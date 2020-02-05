Local, Iowa sports briefs

Wrestling

Friday’s Penn State at Iowa dual wrestling meet was the most-watched wrestling telecast in Big Ten Network history, as well as the day’s highest-rated college sporting event across all networks.

The showdown between the nation’s No. 2 and No. 1 teams averaged 342,955 viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

That eclipsed the previous mark of 309,265 viewers for the 2018 dual between Ohio State and Penn State.

The average audience for BTN wrestling telecasts this season is 116,043, which is an increase of 67 percent from a year ago.

Baseball/softball

The Optimist Club of Waterloo is seeking nominations to its Baseball/Softball Hall of Fame.

All nominations should be sent to P.O. Box 1032, Waterloo, IA., 50704 by March 15.

The Hall of Fame inductions will be held in conjunction with the club’s annual pancake breakfast June 6 at the Waterloo SportsPlex.

