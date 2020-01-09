Wrestling
- The University of Iowa wrestling program announced Wednesday that it will distribute #SorensenStrong headbands to the first 3,000 fans through the doors of Carver-Hawkeye Arena when the top-ranked Hawkeyes host second-ranked Nebraska on Jan. 18.
The #SorensenStrong headbands are a symbol of support for former Hawkeye All-American and former Denver-Tripoli four-time state champion Brandon Sorensen, who is battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
For more information, visit SorensenStrong.org.
- University of Northern Iowa All-American Taylor Lujan was named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week after winning the 184-pound division at the prestigious Midlands Championships.
Lujan went 5-0, including wins over 14th-ranked Johnny Sebastian of Wisconsin and Noi.. 11 Andrew Morgan of Campbell.
Baseball
- The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s annual clinic and hall of fame banquet is set for Jan. 17-18 at the Marriott Hotel in Cedar Rapids.
Coaches and umpires can register online at www.iowahsbca.net.
Among the clinicians expected are Pat Murphy of Alabama, Justin Toole of the Cleveland Indians, Kory DeHaan of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Paul Davis of the Seattle Mariners, Robin Lund of the University of Iowa, Ryan Brownlee of the American Baseball Coaches Association, Seth Wing of Cornell College and umpires Mike Everitt, Don Umland and Bill McGuire.
The new Hall of Fame inductees are Joel Holst of Wartburg College, Ron Anderson of Iowa Falls, DeHaan of Pella, Scott Belger of Creston, Sherry Freese of Davenport and Mike Botts of Davenport.
Basketball
- Special ticket purchase and admission procedures will be in effect for the Jan. 17 girls-boys basketball doubleheader featuring Waterloo East at Waterloo West.
Doors open at 5:15 p.m. with the girls’ game beginning at 6 p.m. Nobody will be admitted after 8:30 p.m.
All high school students must purchase tickets in advance. The general public may purchase tickets in advance or at the door on game day.
For more information, contact the West Athletic Office at (319) 433-2707 or the East Athletic Office at (319) 433-2475.
Volleyball
- Don Bosco senior Kennedi Purdy has signed a national letter of intent to play volleyball at Des Moines Area Community College next season.
Purdy served as the Dons’ setter, averaging 5.85 assists per set last season. She also had 29 blocks, 158 digs, 27 ace serves and 93 kills while earning first-team all-Iowa Star Conference honors and first-team all-district honors. She was also named the Black Hawk County Most Valuable Player by the Waterloo Rotary Club.
