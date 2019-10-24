Wrestling
- Perennial power Wartburg College isn’t the preseason favorite to defend its American Rivers Conference wrestling championship.
Loras, last year’s runner-up, got the nod in the league’s preseason coaches poll released Wednesday. The Duhawks collected five first-place votes and 61 points to Wartburg’s four first-place votes and 59 points.
Wartburg won its 27th consecutive conference championship last season.
Coe is third in the preseason poll, followed by Central, Luther, Dubuque, Nebraska Wesleyan, Buena Vista and Simpson.
Baseball
Commissioner Rob Manfred says Major League Baseball will look into a politicized tweet by umpire Rob Drake that referenced a rifle and criticism of President Donald Trump
- .
Drake posted this message to Twitter on Tuesday: “I will be buying an AR-15 tomorrow, because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR!!! #MAGA2020”
The tweet has since been deleted.
Drake, 50, has worked spring training or regular-season major league games since 1999 and joined the big league staff in 2010. Drake was not assigned to work the postseason this year.
You have free articles remaining.
Golf
Tiger Woods
- shot a 6-under 64 in the first round of the Zozo Championship, the PGA Tour’s first tournament in Japan.
Teeing off the from the 10th hole, Woods got off to a shaky start with three straight bogeys at the par-70 Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. But the Masters champion quickly found his game, making birdies on four of his next six holes to get to 1-under, two strokes behind with nine holes to play.
He continued his strong form after the turn, carding three straight birdies from the par-3 third hole to move into a share of the lead at 4-under with Hideki Matsuyama and Gary Woodland.
Woods then took the sole lead with a long birdie putt on No. 7, another par-3.
Football
Tourists are getting in on the unofficial Baylor University
- tradition of tortilla tossing, making memories and a mess that hurts local wildlife.
The Waco Tribune-Herald reports the origins of the practice are murky, but at some point students began to make a rite of passage of standing on the Waco Suspension Bridge and trying land a tortilla on the former bridge pier in the Brazos River.
The tradition dates back at least a decade, Waco Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook said, but it has been rising in popularity recently, raising concerns about littering and the nutritional deficiencies in the ducks and geese that gobble down the tortillas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.