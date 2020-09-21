Leading off

Wrestling
- The National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum is hosting its first Wrestle Like A Girl Empowerment Camp, sponsored by Tony Rotundo’s Media Group, Saturday in the training center at the Museum.
Olympic bronze medalist Randi Miller will be the camp instructor.
The camp’s first session begins at 10 a.m. and Dan Gable will speak to the girls at 3:30 p.m. The camp is free.
For more information, contact the museum at (319) 233-0745.
Winter athletics
- The American Rivers Conference will postpone all winter sports competition until no earlier than January 1, 2021.
The conference’s Presidents Council Monday. The Council unanimously approved the moved based on a recommendation of the ARC’s Directors of Athletics Council.
The conference sponsors women’s and men’s basketball, women’s and men’s indoor track and wrestling in the winter. The postponement is for all competition, games, scrimmages, exhibitions and/or joint practices, but does not prohibit practice in those sports.
Basketball and wrestling can start practice after Oct. 1.
The conference also announced it expects to release schedules for previously postponed fall sports of football, women’s and men’s soccer and volleyball by no later than Sept. 30.
Football
- Deion Sanders wiped away tears of joy and passion before speaking.
Jackson State’s new football coach then stated “I believe” many times about what he envisions happening on and off the field.
“I have a commitment to excellence in each and every thing I do,” the Hall of Fame cornerback said during his introduction as the Tigers’ 21st head coach, a number also significant because of his jersey number and Monday’s date.
“We’re going to win. We’re going to look good while we win, and we’re going to have a good time while we win.”
Currently the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian School-Cedar Hill in Texas, Sanders is taking his first head coaching job.
Hockey
- The Waterloo Black Hawks added four players in a United States Hockey League dispersal draft held Monday.
The draft was held after Cedar Rapids and Madison told league officials they would not be able to field teams during the 2020-21 season. Building damage to the RoughRiders home arena from the Aug. 10 derecho forced Cedar Rapids’ decision.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 restrictions in Wisconsin sidelined Madison.
Waterloo added RoughRider forward Max Sasson and goalie Aidan Harper, as well as Capitols’ prospects Nick Wallace and Casey Severo.
“We are excited to welcome these players to our organization,”Black Hawks head coach P.K. O’Handley said. “This has been a year of unpredictability; these guys couldn’t have expected to be in this situation, but we look forward to giving them a new opportunity.”
Sasson is the most experienced player. Over two seasons, the Western Michigan commit had 19 goals and 23 assists and was a valuable penalty killer for Cedar Rapids. Harper appeared in 13 games between Sioux City and Cedar Rapids last season. He is a UMass-Lowell commit.
Wallace, a defenseman, is committed to Quinnipiac, and Severo, a forward,is committed to Harvard.
