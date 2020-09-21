Leading off

Football

Deion Sanders wiped away tears of joy and passion before speaking.

Jackson State’s new football coach then stated “I believe” many times about what he envisions happening on and off the field.

“I have a commitment to excellence in each and every thing I do,” the Hall of Fame cornerback said during his introduction as the Tigers’ 21st head coach, a number also significant because of his jersey number and Monday’s date.

“We’re going to win. We’re going to look good while we win, and we’re going to have a good time while we win.”

Currently the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian School-Cedar Hill in Texas, Sanders is taking his first head coaching job.

Hockey

The Waterloo Black Hawks added four players in a United States Hockey League dispersal draft held Monday.

The draft was held after Cedar Rapids and Madison told league officials they would not be able to field teams during the 2020-21 season. Building damage to the RoughRiders home arena from the Aug. 10 derecho forced Cedar Rapids’ decision.