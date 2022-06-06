Leading off: Glen Brand Wrestling Hall of Fame ceremonies coming up on June 24

Golf

Northern Iowa men’s and women’s golf coach John Bermel has been awarded a two-year contract extension that will keep him on board through the 2024 seasons.

Basketball

The UNI men’s basketball team has announced the hiring of Gameli Ahelegbe as an assistant coach.

Ahelegbe joins the Panthers after serving as an assistant at the University of St. Thomas. Prior to his time at St. Thomas, Ahelegbe spent seven seasons at South Dakota, and held positions as Minnesota State, Concordia-Moorhead and the University of North Dakota.

“We are thrilled to add Gameli and his family to our Panther Hoops family,” UNI head coach Ben Jacobson said. “G. has done a tremendous job at each of his previous spots and has built meaningful relationships that will immediately impact our program.”

Ahelegbe is the older brother of former Panther guard Kwadzo Ahelegbe.

The UNI women’s basketball team announced the addition of Nate Oakland to its staff.

Oakland will work as an assistant to head coach Tanya Warren. This is his second stint on the UNI women’s staff as he served the team from 2006-2009.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring Nate back to UNI,” Warren said.

Oakland has spent the past three seasons as head coach at Upper Iowa. Oakland has also spent time as an assistant at North Dakota State, Coe College, Wartburg College and Minnesota-Morris.

Miscellaneous

A banner group of individuals will be honor on June 24th as part of the Glen Brand Wrestling Hall of Fame of Iowa Class of 2022.

The signature event for the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum will honor wrestling greats Joe Colon, Joel Sharratt, Jay Borschel, Barry Weldon, Luke Moffitt, and the 2017 Grand View Wrestling team.

Additionally, the Trizzino Family will be presented the Bowlsby Family Legacy Award, and Eric Whitcome will receive the Bob Siddens Coaching Excellence Award. Bie Gie Fenwick will receive the Russ Smith Community Impact Award.

The banquet honoring the Class of 2022 will be held at Prairie Links Golf and Event Center in Waverly.

For more information or to register for the Best Shot golf tournament taking place prior to the banquet, contact the Museum at (319) 233-0745 or email dgmstaff@nwhof.org

The Waterloo Optimist Club, formed in 1929, has announced its 2022 scholarship recipients.

The Club established a $5000 scholarship each to one senior baseball and softball player at Columbus, East and West.

Award winners this year were Blake Etringer (Columbus), Ian Lucas (East), Jocelyn Foss (East) and Landon Sturch (West). Columbus and West softball had no senior players.

Hockey

Former Waterloo Black Hawk Matej Blumel signed a contract with the Dallas Stars Monday.

Last month, Blumel helped Czechia to a bronze medal at the IHF World Championships in Finland. In 10 tames, he had four goals and four assists.

Blumel played two seasons in Waterloo from 2017-19. In 108 games, he scored 38 goals and dished out 40 assists.

Blumel has played professionally the past three seasons for HC Dynamo Pardubice in the Czech Tipsport Extraliga.

