LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a 19-day break from competition, Wartburg College and Upper Iowa University are eager to get back on the mat at this weekend’s NWCA National Duals.
The long break doesn’t matter much to Knights head coach Eric Keller or Peacocks coach Heath Grimm. Both coaches left the Desert Duals in Las Vegas feeling good about their respective teams.
Wartburg went 3-0 with a win over Division II Northern State and a solid win over Top 25 Division III opponent North Central College.
Upper Iowa went 4-0 with a win over UNC-Pembroke.
“It was just what the doctor ordered,” said Grimm, whose Peacocks are seeded seventh in this weekend’s tournament and will face Gannon University, a team it beat last year to guarantee UIU its eighth consecutive top-eight performance at the National Duals.
“With some extra matches that we wrestled in between duals in Vegas we went something like 47-9, an 85 percent win rate. That is pretty darn good,” added Grimm.
“After we took our mandatory NCAA break over Christmas, we worked on getting our weight under control and improving. We don’t want to say we are a finished product as we still have time to make serious gains as individuals, which also helps the team aspect.”
Northern Sun Conference rival St. Cloud State is the top seed in the 19-team Division II field. The Huskies have won the last three National Duals titles and have won 54 consecutive duals.
Like Grimm, Wartburg’s Keller left Vegas feeling like his team was coming back with more money in its pocket than it took.
“I liked how we wrestled in Vegas,” said Keller, whose team is seeded second behind long-time rival Augsburg College in the 24-team Division III field. “We got a good win against a Division II school, Northern State, and maybe we were a little flat against North Central, but we dug deep and found ways to win matches which is a good sign to see.”
The Knights are still stinging from a third-place finish last year in the duals where for the first time in 18 years Wartburg did not wrestle in the final.
You have free articles remaining.
The 11-time champions were upset 18-17 by Johnson & Wales in the semifinals.
“We weren’t okay with that,” Keller said.
Driven to get back in the finals, Keller and the Knights left a day early for Louisville with the Knights arriving in Kentucky on Wednesday.
“Previously we had traveled the day before and after looking at that it wasn’t the right approach for our wrestlers,” Keller said. “You are traveling all day with no chance for a workout and trying to manage weight. By getting there a day early we get the road trip out of us on Thursday.
“You are going to get a chance to get a workout in and then rest and the guys are going to feel a whole lot better when they hit the mat on Friday.”
As far as the long layoff, Keller is not worried about it.
“The guys got to go home and be with family and relax over Christmas and then they came back and we had a great week of preparation,” Keller said.
Luther College is also in the Division III field and opens against North Central. A win would send the Norse (6-0) on to face Baldwin Wallace.
The tournament kicks off at 9 a.m Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.