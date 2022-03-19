Jacob Warner secures spot in the NCAA finals

At press time, only the finals of the NCAA National Wrestling Championships remained. After the weekend began with 27 wrestlers representing an Iowa university, only one ended up making it to the finals.

Jacob Warner, the 197 pounder for the Iowa Hawkeyes, was the lone wrestler to earn a spot in the championship match from the Hawkeye state. At the end of the penultimate session, the Hawkeyes were in third place as a team with 74 points.

However, second place Michigan held 91 points while first place Penn State had 111.5. Thusly, Iowa's quest for a national championship this season was over.

There were still some bright spots for all three Iowa schools. Though the Hawkeyes didn't win a team title, Young still had a shot for an individual belt entering the evening. Additionally, the Hawkeyes finished the weekend with four other place winners in Austin DeSanto (3rd place at 133 lbs.), Alex Marinelli (5th place at 165), Michael Kemerer (4th place at 174) and Tony Cassioppi (7th place at 285).

UNI ended the weekend in 20th place as a team, but 184 pounder Parker Keckeisen had a run to remember as he took home 3rd place. With the exception of 2020, when Nationals weren't held due to the pandemic, UNI has placed at least one wrestler on the podium every year since 2016.

"It was bittersweet. Got redemption there," said Keckeisen, who placed for the second time in his career. "Every time I step on the mat, I need to wrestle like it's my last, and I didn't wrestle like it was my last. Taking that mindset and having it for today."

Finally, Iowa State ended their weekend with a bit of redemption after getting off to an awful start. After only having three wrestlers make it past the first round and then seeing all three defeated in the second round, those same three wound up getting on the podium all the same. Defending national champion David Carr took home 3rd at 157, Marcus Coleman took 7th at 184 and Yonger Bastida took 5th at 197.

The Cyclones were in 17th as a team at press time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0