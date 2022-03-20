Jacob Warner falls in finals

27 wrestlers representing Iowan universities entered the NCAA Championships this weekend. By the time the finals came to an end Saturday night, none were able to claim an individual title.

Jacob Warner of the Hawkeyes was the lone wrestler to advance to a championship match. He lost his competition at 197 by 3-2 decision against Max Dean of Penn State.

While none of the three Iowa schools will be bringing home national titles, there were still plenty of highlights throughout the weekend. The Hawkeyes ended the weekend in third place with 74 points as a team while Warner brought home the Silver. Additionally, Austin DeSantos (133, 3rd place), Alex Marinelli (165, 5th place), Michael Kemerer (174, 4th place) and Tony Cassioppi (285, 7th place) all made it to the podium for Iowa.

Although Iowa State started nationals quite poorly, the Cyclones rebounded by the end of the weekend. ISU only had three wrestlers make it out of the first round and all three were defeated in the second. All three of those wrestlers managed to reach the podium, however, as defending national champion David Carr (3rd place at 157), Marcus Coleman (7th place at 184) and Yonger Bastida (5th place at 197) finished strong. The Cyclones ended up in 17th as a team with 37 points.

Finally, UNI managed to get a wrestler on the podium for the sixth straight national championship. 184 pounder Parker Keckeisen finished the weekend taking home the bronze with a 6-4 decision in the third place match against Bernie Truax of Cal Poly. It was the second time that Keckeisen reached the podium in his career. UNI finished 20th as a team.

Penn State won the team National Championship with 131.5 points while Michigan took home the Silver with 95 points.

