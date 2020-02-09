ISU wrestlers win at Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. -- Alex Mackall got Iowa State started with a major decision at 125 pounds and the 18th-ranked Cyclones finished strong to post a 22-14 dual wrestling win at Oklahoma Sunday.
The Sooners (3-6, 1-5) rebounded from that opening loss to win three of the next four matches, including one by fall, and led 12-7 at the intermission.
Iowa State (7-4, 4-1) came out of the break with consecutive wins by Chase Straw (major decision), Sam Colbray and Marcus Coleman (major), then Gannon Gremmel clinched the dual with a major decision at 285 pounds.