ISU wrestlers win at Oklahoma
0 comments
COLLEGE WRESTLING

ISU wrestlers win at Oklahoma

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAN, Okla. -- Alex Mackall got Iowa State started with a major decision at 125 pounds and the 18th-ranked Cyclones finished strong to post a 22-14 dual wrestling win at Oklahoma Sunday.

The Sooners (3-6, 1-5) rebounded from that opening loss to win three of the next four matches, including one by fall, and led 12-7 at the intermission.

Iowa State (7-4, 4-1) came out of the break with consecutive wins by Chase Straw (major decision), Sam Colbray and Marcus Coleman (major), then Gannon Gremmel clinched the dual with a major decision at 285 pounds.

college-logo-iowa-state.jpg

Iowa St. 22, Oklahoma 14

125 -- Alex Mackall (ISU) maj. dec. Christian Moody, 14-4, 133 -- Anthony Madrigal (Okla) dec. Todd Small, 8-6, 141 -- Dom Demas (Okla) dec. Ian Parker, 3-1, SV1, 149 -- Jarrett Degen (ISU) dec. Jacob Butler, 9-4, 157 -- Justin Thomas (Okla) pinned Grant Stotts, 4:21, 165 -- Chase Straw (ISU) maj. dec. Elijah Joseph, 11-1, 174 -- Sam Colbray (ISU) dec. Anthony Mantanona, 7-5, SV1, 184 -- Marcus Coleman (ISU) maj. dec. Darrien Roberts, 12-4, 197 -- Jake Woodley (Okla) dec. Joel Shapiro, 7-3, 285 -- Gannon Gremmel (ISU) maj. dec. Josiah Jones, 14-3.

Note: Oklahoma penalized one team point

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News