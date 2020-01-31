ISU wrestlers roll past Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. -- Iowa State broke open Friday's dual meet with bonus-point wins at the final three weights of a 34-9 Big 12 Conference win at Fresno State.
The 18th-ranked Cyclones (6-4, 3-1) got off to a strong start with a forfeit at 125, major decisions from Todd Small and Ian Parker and a pin from Jarrett Degen.
After Fresno State (7-6, 2-1) reeled off three straight decisions, Iowa State closed with a major from Marcus Coleman, a pin from Joel Shapiro and another major from Gannon Gremmel.