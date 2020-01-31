You are the owner of this article.
ISU wrestlers roll past Fresno State
COLLEGE WRESTLING

FRESNO, Calif. -- Iowa State broke open Friday's dual meet with bonus-point wins at the final three weights of a 34-9 Big 12 Conference win at Fresno State.

The 18th-ranked Cyclones (6-4, 3-1) got off to a strong start with a forfeit at 125, major decisions from Todd Small and Ian Parker and a pin from Jarrett Degen.

After Fresno State (7-6, 2-1) reeled off three straight decisions, Iowa State closed with a major from Marcus Coleman, a pin from Joel Shapiro and another major from Gannon Gremmel.

Iowa St. 34, Fresno St. 9

125 -- Alex Mackall (ISU) won by forfeit, 133 -- Todd Small (ISU) maj. dec. Gary Joint, 17-4, 141 -- Ian Parker (ISU) maj. dec. D.J. Lloren, 9-1, 149 -- Jarrett Degen (ISU) pinned Greg Gaxiola, 4:27, 157 -- Jacob Wright (FS) dec. Grant Stotts, 3-2, 165 -- Adam Kemp (FS) dec. Chase Straw, 8-6, 174 -- Brandon Martino (FS) dec. Samuel Colbray, 6-5, 184 -- Marcus Coleman (ISU) maj. dec. Hunter Cruz, 13-2, 197 -- Joel Shapiro (ISU) pinned Isaiah Perez, 4:18, 285 -- Gannon Gremmel (ISU) maj. dec. Danny Salas, 21-8.

