AMES -- Iowa State scored bonus points in every match as the Cyclones flattened Utah Valley 53-0 in Big 12 wrestling action Sunday at Hilton Coliseum.
It was the second straight shutout for Iowa State, the first time the Cyclones have done that since the 1972-73 season.
Gannon Gremmel, Alex Mackall, Ian Parker and Jarrett Degen had pins, Marcus Coleman posted a technical fall and Chase Straw, Zane Mulder and Willie Miklus won by major decision. The Cyclones (9-2, 6-1) also won two matches by forfeit.
Utah Valley fell to 9-11 overall and 0-5 in the Big 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.