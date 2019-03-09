TULSA, Okla. -- Four Iowa State wrestlers and a pair from Northern Iowa will wrestle for Big 12 Conference championships Sunday after making it through Saturday's opening day undefeated.
Jarret Degen (149 pounds), Chase Straw (157), Sam Colbray (184) and Willie Miklus (197) reached the finals for the Cyclones, while Taylor Lujan (174) and Drew Foster (184) remained in the hunt for championships for UNI.
Degen survived an 11-10 match against Davion Jeffries of Oklahoma in the quarterfinals before handling Henry Pohlmeyer of South Dakota State 8-2 in the semifinals.
Straw won three decisions, including an 11-5 win over UNI's Paden Moore in the first round. Colbray also won three times by decision on his way to a showdown against Foster for the 184-pound title, and Miklus put together a 7-3 decision, a technical fall and a 6-0 decision to reach the 197-pound final.
Top-seeded UNI 141-pounder Josh Alber was upset in his first match by Chris Sandoval of Northern Colorado, but bounced back to win twice and remain in contention for an NCAA berth.
Panther Jay Schwarm got off to an impressive start at 125, pinning his first two opponent before falling in the semifinals. Jack Skudlarczyk stayed alive at 133 pounds with a pair of consolation wins, while Max Thomsen fell to Pohlmeyer 5-4 in the 149-pound quarterfinals, then won his first consolation match before bowing out.
UNI's Bryce Steiert reached the 165-pound semifinals where he fell 3-2 to Demetrius Romero of Utah Valley.
Other Iowa State wrestlers still alive include Alex Mackall at 125, Austin Gomez at 133, Ian Parker at 141, Logan Schumacher at 165, Marcus Coleman at 174 and Gannon Gremmel at 285.
Oklahoma State leads the team standings with 129.5 points. Iowa State is second at 92.5 and UNI third at 62.5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.