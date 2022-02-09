Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame announces first new inductees since COVID began

The Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame announced four new inductees in a press release on Tuesday.

The announcement comes after a two year pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the four inductees are Tom Hogan and Col. Thomas L. Huff.

Hogan was a state champion and three-time state medalist at Don Bosco High School. Hogan completed his collegiate career as a Division III National Champion and three-time All-American. In 10 years as head coach, Hogan led Don Bosco to four traditional state titles, including three straight to finish his career. Hogan also won 2021 All-Iowa Wrestling Coach of the Year. Following the 2021 season, Hogan retired after 22 years of coaching.

Col. Thomas L. Huff graduated from Waterloo West as a three-time state champion before attending the University of Iowa. As a Hawkeye, Huff won two Big Ten titles and received NCAA All-American honors twice.

The Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame also named G. Wyatt Schultz, Postville, and Chad Zaputil, Centerville as inductees of its 2020 class.

The 51st Annual Awards Banquet and Induction Ceremony will be held on Monday, April 11 in Cresco.

Banquet tickets are available at the Cresco Chamber of Commerce or CIA Insurance in Cresco. Tickets are $30 and advance registration is required.

For more information, visit the Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame website at iowawrestlinghalloffame.com.

