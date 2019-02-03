Try 1 month for 99¢

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Third-ranked Iowa won four of the final five matches to surge past No. 9 Nebraska 20-13 in a Big Ten Conference wrestling dual meet Sunday.

Nebraska (10-4, 4-3) led 10-6 after five matches and was still up 13-12 after 14th-ranked David Jensen upset No. 3 Sam Stoll 3-0 at 285 pounds.

Spencer Lee and Austin DeSanto, ranked second and third, respectively, took care of that. Lee posted an 18-4 major decision at 125 pounds and DeSanto clinched the win with a 25-10 technical fall at 133.

The teams split matchups of top 10 wrestlers. At 165, Iowa's second-ranked Alex Marinelli was a 3-0 winner over No. 6 Isaiah White and at 157, Nebraska's second-ranked Tyler Berger edged No. 7 Kaleb Young 3-1 in sudden victory.

Iowa improved to 11-0 overall and 6-0 in the Big Ten.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments