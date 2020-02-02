Iowa wrestlers pummel Michigan St.

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Top-ranked Iowa won nine of the 10 matches Sunday and delivered a 32-3 beatdown to Michigan State in a Big Ten Conference wrestling dual meet.

Spencer Lee, undefeated and ranked No. 1 at 125 pounds, got the Hawkeyes started with a pin in 2 minutes, 21 seconds. It was his 12th bonus-point win in as many matches.

Iowa (10-0, 7-0) also got major decisions from Michael Kemerer and Tony Cassioppi while fifth-ranked Kaleb Young defeated 15th-ranked Jake Tucker 6-2 in a top 20 matchup at 157 pounds.

The Hawkeyes have lost just 11 of their 70 Big Ten individual matches this season. Michigan State fell to 6-8 and 1-6.

