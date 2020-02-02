You are the owner of this article.
Iowa wrestlers pummel Michigan St.
COLLEGE WRESTLING

Iowa wrestlers pummel Michigan St.

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Top-ranked Iowa won nine of the 10 matches Sunday and delivered a 32-3 beatdown to Michigan State in a Big Ten Conference wrestling dual meet.

Spencer Lee, undefeated and ranked No. 1 at 125 pounds, got the Hawkeyes started with a pin in 2 minutes, 21 seconds. It was his 12th bonus-point win in as many matches.

Iowa (10-0, 7-0) also got major decisions from Michael Kemerer and Tony Cassioppi while fifth-ranked Kaleb Young defeated 15th-ranked Jake Tucker 6-2 in a top 20 matchup at 157 pounds.

The Hawkeyes have lost just 11 of their 70 Big Ten individual matches this season. Michigan State fell to 6-8 and 1-6.

Iowa 32, Michigan St. 3

125 -- Spencer Lee (Iowa) pinned Logan Griffin, 2:21, 133 -- Paul Glynn (Iowa) dec. Garrett Pepple, 9-4, 141 -- Carter Happel (Iowa) dec. Matt Santos, 4-1, 149 -- Pat Lugo (Iowa) dec. Alex Hrisopoulos, 8-3, 157 -- Kaleb Young (Iowa) dec. Jake Tucker, 6-2, 165 -- Alex Marinelli (Iowa) dec. Austin Hiles, 9-5, 174 -- Michael Kemerer (Iowa) maj. dec. Layne Malczewski, 13-3, 184 -- Cam Caffey (MS) dec. Abe Assad, 3-2, 197 -- Jacob Warner (Iowa) dec. Nick May, 5-2, 285 -- Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) maj. dec. Christian Rebottaro, 9-0.

