Iowa wrestlers jump on Ohio State

DeSanto gave up the first points of his match at 131 against the Buckeyes’ Jordan Decatur, who eventually fell 27-12 to the second-ranked Hawkeye in 5:58.

"That's how you do it,'' Brands said. "DeSanto comes out and scores 27 points, Lee another first-period technical fall. He's out-scored opponents 84-1 in the first period of his last five matches. That's how you do it.''

DeSanto expected more.

"I've got to get my feet moving at the whistle, can't give up that quick two,'' DeSanto said.

Iowa opened the dual with a string of three consecutive decisions, the last crafted by Abe Assad.

The seventh-ranked freshman traded escapes with Ohio State freshman Rocky Jordan before delivering the deciding takedown in a 3-1 victory with 48 seconds remaining in his match at 184.

Tony Cassioppi continued the theatrics at 285, tossing the Buckeyes’ Gary Traub to the mat a couple of times and picking up a pair of near fall points in the third period of a 9-3 decision.

"I've tried to develop that approach, be aggressive,'' Cassioppi said.

Ohio native Alex Marinelli helped the Hawkeyes (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) start to methodically build their lead.