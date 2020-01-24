Iowa wrestlers jump on Ohio State

IOWA CITY — On its way to a showdown next week against second-ranked Penn State, the top-ranked Iowa wrestling team tossed aside fourth-ranked Ohio State on Friday.
Riding the strength of mid-match technical falls by Spencer Lee and Austin DeSanto, the Hawkeyes handled the Buckeyes 24-10 in front of a crowd of 13,405 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The work of Lee and DeSanto — who have combined for bonus points in 19 of their combined 22 victories this season — allowed Iowa to overcome an upset loss at 149 pounds by top-ranked Pat Lugo.
"We won seven matches, but why do I feel like it was 5-5,'' Hawkeye coach Tom Brands said. "We've got to be better and 7-3, I've got to enjoy it, learn how to chill.''
Ohio State redshirt freshman Sammy Sasso used an escape in the first tiebreaker period to hand Lugo a 2-1 loss, his first setback in 14 matches this season.
Video reviews overturned a late third-period takedown initially awarded to Lugo and dismissed a potential locked hands situation in the tiebreaker period.
That came after Lee and DeSanto continued a string of dominant performances.
At 125 pounds, Lee needed 2 minutes, 31 seconds to record four four-point near falls and bring an early end to his 18-0 match, his seventh technical fall in a 10-0 start to the season that has also included two pins and a major decision.
DeSanto gave up the first points of his match at 131 against the Buckeyes’ Jordan Decatur, who eventually fell 27-12 to the second-ranked Hawkeye in 5:58.
"That's how you do it,'' Brands said. "DeSanto comes out and scores 27 points, Lee another first-period technical fall. He's out-scored opponents 84-1 in the first period of his last five matches. That's how you do it.''
DeSanto expected more.
You have free articles remaining.
"I've got to get my feet moving at the whistle, can't give up that quick two,'' DeSanto said.
Iowa opened the dual with a string of three consecutive decisions, the last crafted by Abe Assad.
The seventh-ranked freshman traded escapes with Ohio State freshman Rocky Jordan before delivering the deciding takedown in a 3-1 victory with 48 seconds remaining in his match at 184.
Tony Cassioppi continued the theatrics at 285, tossing the Buckeyes’ Gary Traub to the mat a couple of times and picking up a pair of near fall points in the third period of a 9-3 decision.
"I've tried to develop that approach, be aggressive,'' Cassioppi said.
Ohio native Alex Marinelli helped the Hawkeyes (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) start to methodically build their lead.
In a dual which began at 165 pounds, the second-ranked Iowa junior scored half of his six takedowns in the first period of a 14-10 decision over the Buckeyes’ 13th-ranked Ethan Smith.
Second-ranked Michael Kemerer followed with a 7-1 decision over eighth-ranked at Kaleb Romero, preceding the dramatics produced by Assad at 184.
Ohio State (7-2, 3-1) picked up seven of its points from its top-ranked wrestlers.
Kollin Moore at 197 and Luke Pletcher at 141 each moved to 19-0 on the season. Moore won an 8-3 decision against late lineup addition Cash Wilcke while Pletcher claimed a 14-5 major decision over Carter Happel.
Iowa’s string of challenges continues next Friday when the second-ranked Nittany Lions visit Carver-Hawkeye Arena for a sold-out dual.
Penn State improved to 7-1, 4-0 in the Big Ten, on Friday by rallying for a 20-18 victory at Nebraska.