Iowa wrestlers crush Michigan
COLLEGE WRESTLING

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Iowa's top-ranked wrestling team won eight matches and remained unbeaten with a 27-9 victory at 22nd-ranked Michigan Saturday.

Spencer Lee got the Hawkeyes started with a decision at 125 pounds. Michigan then won at 133 pounds where Iowa regular Austin DeSanto is out with an injury.

After that, it was all Hawkeyes. Carter Happel, Pat Lugo, Kaleb Young, Alex Marinelli, Michael Kemerer, Cash Wilcke and Jacob Warner posted consecutive wins, including a major decision by Marinelli and a technical fall by Kemerer.

Michigan second-ranked 285-pounder Mason Parris improved to 23-0 on the season with a pin of Iowa's Tony Cassioppi in the final match.

Iowa improved to 11-0 overall and 8-0 in Big Ten duals while Michigan fell to 6-4 and 5-2.

Iowa 27, Michigan 9

125 -- Spencer Lee (Iowa) dec. Jack Medley, 8-1, 133 -- Joey Silva (Mich) dec. Paul Glynn, 7-5, 141 -- Carter Happel (Iowa) dec. Cole Mattin, 7-4, 149 -- Pat Lugo (Iowa) dec. Kanen Storr, 2-0, 157 -- Kaleb Young (Iowa) dec. Will Lewan, 7-3, 165 -- Alex Marinelli (Iowa) maj. dec. Justin Hughes, 18-6, 174 -- Michael Kemerer (Iowa) tech. fall over Max Maylor, 21-6, 5:20, 184 -- Cash Wilcke (Iowa) dec. Jelani Embree, 3-2, 197 -- Jacob Warner (Iowa) dec. Jackson Striggow, 4-1. 285 -- Mason Parris (Mich) pinned Tony Cassioppi, 4:31.

