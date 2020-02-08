Iowa wrestlers crush Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Iowa's top-ranked wrestling team won eight matches and remained unbeaten with a 27-9 victory at 22nd-ranked Michigan Saturday.
Spencer Lee got the Hawkeyes started with a decision at 125 pounds. Michigan then won at 133 pounds where Iowa regular Austin DeSanto is out with an injury.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.
After that, it was all Hawkeyes. Carter Happel, Pat Lugo, Kaleb Young, Alex Marinelli, Michael Kemerer, Cash Wilcke and Jacob Warner posted consecutive wins, including a major decision by Marinelli and a technical fall by Kemerer.
Michigan second-ranked 285-pounder Mason Parris improved to 23-0 on the season with a pin of Iowa's Tony Cassioppi in the final match.
Iowa improved to 11-0 overall and 8-0 in Big Ten duals while Michigan fell to 6-4 and 5-2.
031718GAZ-NCAA-Wrestling-1
Rutgers Nick Suriano, left, wrestles Iowa's Spencer Lee in the 125 pound championship of the 2018 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, March 17, 2018. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Cliff Jette/The Gazette
031718GAZ-NCAA-wrestle-2
Iowa's Michael Kemerer stops wrestling Nebraska's Tyler Berger due to an injury in a 157 pound match for third place at the 2018 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, March 17, 2018. Berger won by injury default. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Cliff Jette/The Gazette
031718GAZ-NCAA-Wrestling-2
Iowa's Spencer Lee wrestles Rutgers Nick Suriano in the 125 pound championship of the 2018 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, March 17, 2018. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Cliff Jette/The Gazette
031718GAZ-NCAA-Wrestling-5
Iowa's Spencer Lee points to family and friends after defeating Rutgers' Nick Suriano in the 125-pound championship match at the 2018 NCAA wrestling championships.
CLIFF JETTE, CEDAR RAPIDS GAZETTE
031518GAZ-NCAA-Wrestling-5
Northern Iowa's Max Thomsen grabs the leg of Fresno State's Khristian Olivas in a 149 pound match during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, March 15, 2018. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Cliff Jette/The Gazette
031518GAZ-NCAA-Wrestling-3
Northern Iowa's Josh Alber tries to escape Eastern Michigan's Sa'Derian Perry in a 141 pound match during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, March 15, 2018. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Cliff Jette/The Gazette
031518GAZ-NCAA-Wrestling-10
Missouri's William Miklus pulls Northern Iowa's Jacob Holschlag to the mat in a 197 pound match during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Miklus wrestled for Southeast Polk. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Cliff Jette/The Gazette
031518GAZ-NCAA-Wrestling-8
Arizona State's Kordell Norfeet, left, wrestles Northern Iowa's Drew Foster in a 184 pound match during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, March 15, 2018. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Cliff Jette/The Gazette
031518GAZ-NCAA-Wrestling-7
Northern Iowa's Taylor Lujan tries to escape Virginia's Will Schany in a 174 pound match during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, March 15, 2018. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Cliff Jette/The Gazette
031518GAZ-NCAA-Wrestling-6
Northern Iowa's Taylor Lujan, left, wrestles Virginia's Will Schany in a 174-pound match during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Division I wrestling championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.
Cliff Jette/The Gazette
031518GAZ-NCAA-Wrestling-1
Michigan's Drew Mattin, left, wrestles Northern Iowa's Jacob Schwarm in a 125 pound match during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, March 15, 2018. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Cliff Jette/The Gazette
031518GAZ-NCAA-Wrestling-4
Northern Iowa's Max Thomsen grabs the leg of Fresno State's Khristian Olivas in a 149 pound match during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, March 15, 2018. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Cliff Jette/The Gazette
031518GAZ-NCAA-Wrestling-9
Arizona State's Kordell Norfeet, left, wrestles Northern Iowa's Drew Foster in a 184 pound match during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, March 15, 2018. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Cliff Jette/The Gazette
031518GAZ-NCAA-Wrestling-2
Michigan's Drew Mattin tries to pin Northern Iowa's Jacob Schwarm in a 125 pound match during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, March 15, 2018. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Cliff Jette/The Gazette
031518GAZ-NCAA-Wrestling-11
Northern Iowa's Jacob Holschlag, top, wrestles Missouri's William Miklus in a 197 pound match during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Miklus wrestled for Southeast Polk. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Cliff Jette/The Gazette
031518GAZ-NCAA-Wrestling-12
Eastern Michigan's Sa'Derian Perry takes down Northern Iowa's Josh Alber in a 141 pound match during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, March 15, 2018. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Cliff Jette/The Gazette
031518AP-NCAA-Wrestling-6
Iowa's Brandon Sorensen wrestles Lock Haven's Ronald Perry, left, during a bout at 149 pounds at the NCAA Division I wrestling championships Thursday in Cleveland.
AP PHOTO
031518AP-NCAA-Wrestling-5
Cornell's Ben Darmstadt, top, controls CSU Bakersfield's Matt Williams during the 197-pound weight class match of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Cleveland. Darmstadt won the match. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
AP Photo/Tony Dejak
031518AP-NCAA-Wrestling-11
Penn State's Bo Nickal, right, grapples with Central Michigan's Jordan Ellingwood during a bout at 184 pounds during the NCAA Division I wrestling championships Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Cleveland. Nickal won the match. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
AP Photo/Tony Dejak
031518AP-NCAA-Wrestling-3
Ohio State's KeShawn Hayes, top, controls Virginia Tech's Ryan Blees during the 149-pound weight class match of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
AP Photo/Tony Dejak
031518AP-NCAA-Wrestling-4
Illinois' Isaiah Martinez, front, and Cornell's Jonathan Chavez grapple during the 165-pound weight class match of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
AP Photo/Tony Dejak
031518AP-NCAA-Wrestling-10
Rider's Chad Walsh, top, controls Ohio State's Te'shan Campbell during the 165-pound weight class match of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Cleveland. Walsh won the match. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
AP Photo/Tony Dejak
031518AP-NCAA-Wrestling-1
Lehigh's Darian Cruz, top, grapples with Michigan's Drew Mattin during the 125-pound weight class match of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Cleveland. Cruz won the match. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
AP Photo/Tony Dejak
031518AP-NCAA-Wrestling-2
Ohio State's Nathan Tomasello, left, controls Arizona State's Ryan Millhof during the 125-pound weight class match of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Cleveland. Tomasello won by injury default. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
AP Photo/Tony Dejak
031518AP-NCAA-Wrestling-9
Iowa's Michael Kemerer, top, controls Stanford's Paul Fox during a 157-pound bout at the 2018 NCAA Division I wrestling championships in Cleveland.
AP PHOTO
031518AP-NCAA-Wrestling-7
Lock Haven's Ronald Perry celebrates after defeating Iowa's Brandon Sorensen in a bout at 149 pounds during the NCAA Division I wrestling championships, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
AP Photo/Tony Dejak
031518AP-NCAA-Wrestling-12
Ohio State's Myles Martin, top, controls Iowa's Mitchell Bowman during a bout a 184 pounds in the NCAA Division I wrestling championships Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
AP Photo/Tony Dejak
031518AP-NCAA-Wrestling-8
Stanford's Paul Fox, right, grapples with Iowa's Michael Kemerer during the 157-pound weight class match of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Cleveland. Kemerer won the match. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
AP Photo/Tony Dejak
031718AP-NCAA-Wrestling-Championships-6
Cornell's Yanni Diakomihalis and Wyoming's Bryce Meredith wrestle during the 141-pound championship match of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Cleveland. Diakomihalis would win the match. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
David Dermer/AP
031718AP-NCAA-Wrestling-Championships-4
Cornell's Yanni Diakomihalis and Wyoming's Bryce Meredith wrestle during the 141-pound championship match of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Cleveland. Diakomihalis would win the match. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
David Dermer/AP
031718AP-NCAA-Wrestling-Championships-16
Arizona State's Zahid Valencia controls Penn State's Mark Hall during the 174-pound championship match of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Cleveland. Zahid Valencia won the match. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
David Dermer/AP
031718AP-NCAA-Wrestling-Championships-2
South Dakota State's Seth Gross celebrates after defeating Michigan's Stevan Micic during the 133 pound championship match of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
David Dermer/AP
031718AP-NCAA-Wrestling-Championships-5
Cornell's Yanni Diakomihalis celebrates after defeating Wyoming's Bryce Meredith during the 141-pound championship match of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
David Dermer/AP
031718AP-NCAA-Wrestling-Championships-3
South Dakota State's Seth Gross hugs his father after defeating Michigan's Stevan Micic during the 133-pound championship match of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
David Dermer/AP
031718AP-NCAA-Wrestling-Championships-1
Iowa's Spencer Lee controls Rutgers' Nick Suriani during the 125-pound championship match of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Cleveland. Lee would win the match. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
David Dermer/AP
031718AP-NCAA-Wrestling-Championships-7
Penn State's Zain Retherford has his arm raised after defeating Lock Haven's Ronald Perry during the 149-pound championship match of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
David Dermer/AP
031718AP-NCAA-Wrestling-Championships-11
Michigan's Stevan Micic wrestles South Dakota State's Seth Gross during the 133-pound championship match of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Cleveland. Gross would win the match. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
David Dermer/AP
031718AP-NCAA-Wrestling-Championships-9
Penn State's Jason Nolf, right, controls North Carolina State's Hayden Hidlay during the 157-pound championship match of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
David Dermer/AP
031718AP-NCAA-Wrestling-Championships-14
Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph, left, has his arm raised after defeating Illinois' Isaiah Martinez during the 165-pound championship match of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
David Dermer/AP
031718AP-NCAA-Wrestling-Championships-12
Penn State's Jason Nolf, right, controls North Carolina State's Hayden Hidlay during the 157-pound championship match of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
David Dermer/AP
031718AP-NCAA-Wrestling-Championships-15
Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph takes down Illinois' Isaiah Martinez during the 165-pound championship match of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
David Dermer/AP
031718AP-NCAA-Wrestling-Championships-17
Arizona State's Zahid Valencia celebrates after defeating Penn State's Mark Hall during the 174-pound championship match of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
David Dermer/AP
031718AP-NCAA-Wrestling-Championships-13
Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph, top, takes down Illinois' Isaiah Martinez during the 165-pound championship match of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
David Dermer/AP
031718AP-NCAA-Wrestling-Championships-8
Lock Haven's Ronald Perry, right, and Penn State's Zain Retherford wrestle during the 149 pound championship match of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Cleveland. Retherford won the match. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
David Dermer/AP
031718AP-NCAA-Wrestling-Championships-10
Penn State's Jason Nolf, left, has his arm raised after defeating North Carolina State's Hayden Hidlay during the 157-pound championship match of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
David Dermer/AP
031718GAZ-NCAA-Wrestling-3
Iowa volunteer assistant coach Ben Berhow and associate head coach Terry Brands call for the officials to call a take down for Iowa's Spencer Lee as wrestles Rutgers Nick Suriano in the 125 pound championship of the 2018 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, March 17, 2018. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Cliff Jette/The Gazette
031718GAZ-NCAA-Wrestling-4
Rutgers' Nick Suriano, left, wrestles Iowa's Spencer Lee in the 125-pound championship match Saturday night at the NCAA Championships in Cleveland, Ohio.
CLIFFE JETTE, CEDAR RAPIDS GAZETTE
031718ap-spencer-lee-2
Iowa's Spencer Lee celebrates after defeating Rutgers' Nick Suriani in the 125-pound championship match at the 2018 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in Cleveland, Ohio.
AP PHOTO
031718ap-spencer-lee
Iowa freshman Spencer Lee controls Rutgers' Nick Suriani during their 125-pound championship match Saturday night at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in Cleveland. Lee posted a 5-1 victory.
AP PHOTO
031718GAZ-NCAA-wrestle-6
Northern Iowa's Jacob Holschlag works to turn Cornell's Ben Darmstadt in the fifth-place match at 197 pounds during the 2018 NCAA Championships. Holschlag recorded a pin.
CLIFF JETTE, CEDAR RAPIDS GAZETTE
031718GAZ-NCAA-wrestle-1
Iowa's Brandon Sorensen tries to prevent an escape by Missouri's Grant Leeth in their fifth-place match at the 2018 NCAA wrestling championships in Cleveland, Ohio.
CLIFF JETTE, CEDAR RAPIDS GAZETTE
031718GAZ-NCAA-wrestle-4
Cornell's Ben Darmstadt, left, wrestles Northern Iowa's Jacob Holschlag in a 197-pound match for fifth place at the NCAA Championships Saturday.
CLIFF JETTE, CEDAR RAPIDS GAZETTE
031718GAZ-NCAA-wrestle-3
Iowa's Alex Marinelli pulls Virginia Tech's David McFadden back to the competition area during their 165-pound fifth-place match Saturday at the NCAA Championships.
CLIFF JETTE, CEDAR RAPIDS GAZETTE
031718GAZ-NCAA-wrestle-5
Iowa's Sam Stall pins Hofstra's Mike Hughes to place fifth at 285 pounds Saturday at the NCAA Championships.
CLIFF JETTE, CEDAR RAPIDS GAZETTE
031618GAZ-Iowa-NCAA-wrestling-4
Iowa’s Spencer Lee pins Nicholas Piccininni of Oklahoma State in a 125-pound quarterfinal at last year's NCAA Championships in Cleveland, Ohio.
CLIFF JETTE, CEDAR RAPIDS GAZETTE
031618GAZ-Iowa-NCAA-wrestling-1
Iowa's Alex Marinelli sends Rider’s Chad Walsh to the mat during their 165-pound quarterfinal match at the 2018 NCAA Championships.
CLIFF JETTE, CEDAR RAPIDS GAZETTE
031618GAZ-Iowa-NCAA-wrestling-3
Iowa’s Spencer Lee controls Nicholas Piccininni of Oklahoma State in a 125-pound quarterfinal at the NCAA Championships Friday.
CLIFF JETTE, CEDAR RAPIDS GAZETTE
031618GAZ-Iowa-NCAA-wrestling-2
Iowa's Alex Marinelli celebrates a victory over Rider’s Chad Walsh in a 165-pound quarterfinal at the 2018 NCAA Championships.
CLIFF JETTE, CEDAR RAPIDS GAZETTE
031618GAZ-UNI-NCAA-wrestling-2
Northern Iowa head wrestling coach Doug Schwab disagrees with an official as Max Thomsen wrestles Binghamton's Frank Garcia in a 149-pound consolation match Friday at the NCAA Championships in Cleveland, Ohio.
CLIFF JETTE, CEDAR RAPIDS GAZETTE
031618GAZ-UNI-NCAA-wrestling-3
Northern Iowa's Max Thomsen glances at the clock as he wrestles Binghamton's Frank Garcia in a 149-pound consolation match at the NCAA Championships Friday in Cleveland, Ohio. Thomsen won the match, 11-8.
CLIFF JETTE, CEDAR RAPIDS GAZETTE
031618GAZ-UNI-NCAA-wrestling-5
Penn State’s Mark Hall takes down Northern Iowa’s Taylor Lujan in a 174-pound quarterfinal match Friday at the NCAA Championships.
CLIFF JETTE, CEDAR RAPIDS GAZETTE
031618GAZ-UNI-NCAA-wrestling-4
Penn State’s Mark Hall tries to take down Northern Iowa’s Taylor Lujan in a 174-pound quarterfinal match Friday at the NCAA Championships in Cleveland, Ohio.
CLIFF JETTE, CEDAR RAPIDS GAZETTE
031618GAZ-UNI-NCAA-wrestling-1
Northern Iowa's Max Thomsen glances at the clock as he wrestles Binghamton's Frank Garcia in a 149 pound wrestleback at the 2018 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Friday, March 16, 2018. Thomsen won by decision 11 to 8. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Cliff Jette/The Gazette
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!