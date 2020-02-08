Iowa wrestlers crush Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Iowa's top-ranked wrestling team won eight matches and remained unbeaten with a 27-9 victory at 22nd-ranked Michigan Saturday.

Spencer Lee got the Hawkeyes started with a decision at 125 pounds. Michigan then won at 133 pounds where Iowa regular Austin DeSanto is out with an injury.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

After that, it was all Hawkeyes. Carter Happel, Pat Lugo, Kaleb Young, Alex Marinelli, Michael Kemerer, Cash Wilcke and Jacob Warner posted consecutive wins, including a major decision by Marinelli and a technical fall by Kemerer.

Michigan second-ranked 285-pounder Mason Parris improved to 23-0 on the season with a pin of Iowa's Tony Cassioppi in the final match.

Iowa improved to 11-0 overall and 8-0 in Big Ten duals while Michigan fell to 6-4 and 5-2.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.