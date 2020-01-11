Iowa State goes 1-2 at ASU Duals

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Arizona State won the final five matches to overtake Iowa State 21-12 in the Cyclones’ third match of the day at the Sun Devils’ Duals on the Diamond.
Wins by Todd Small, Ian Parker, Ryan Leisure and David Carr staked Iowa State to a 12-3 lead before the Sun Devils turned the meet around.
Earlier in the day, Iowa State absorbed a 22-14 defeat at the hands of Campbell University to start the day, but bounced back and dominated Harvard 34-6.
The Cyclones got major decisions from David Carr and Sam Colbray against Campbell, but lost the final three matches by a total of seven points. Campbell won a pair of overtime bouts.
Against Harvard, Iowa State got pins from Ian Parker and Colbray, a technical fall from Marcus Coleman at 184 and major decisions from Alex Mackall at 125 and Carr at 157.
Duals on the Diamond
CAMPBELL 22, IOWA ST. 14
125 — Alex Mackall (ISU) dec. Korbin Meink, 9-2, 133 — Noah Gonser (Camp) dec. Todd Small, 6-4, SV1, 141 — Ian Parker (ISU) dec. Josh Heil, 3-1, 149 — Jason Kraisser (Camp) pinned Ryan Leisure, 4:03, 157 — David Carr (ISU) maj. dec. Matthew Dallara, 18-5, 165 — Quentin Perez (Camp) maj. dec. Chase Straw, 17-3, 174 — Sam Colbray (ISU) maj. dec. Austin Murphy, 15-4, 184 — Andrew Morgan (Camp) dec. Marcus Coleman, 8-6, SV2, 197 — Chris Kober (Camp) dec. Joel Shapiro, 3-1, 285 — Jere Heino (Camp) dec. Gannon Gremmel, 5-2.
IOWA ST. 34, HARVARD 6
125 — Mackall (ISU) maj. dec.. Nolan Helickson, 11-2, 133 — Small (ISU) dec. Michael Jaffe, 9-6, 141 — Parker (ISU) pinned Lukus Stricker, 4:30, 149 — Leisure (ISU) dec. Andrew Pace, 7-5, 157 — Carr (ISU) maj. dec. Hunter Ladnier, 17-6, 165 — Phil Conigliaro (Har) dec. Isaac Judge, 4-2, 174 — Colbray (ISU) pinned Pierce Bausano, 3:21, 184 — Coleman (ISU) tech. fall over Michael Doggett, 18-1, 4:37, 197 — Francis Duggan (ISU) dec. Evan Callahan, 6-2, 285 — Yaraslau Slavikouski (Har) dec. Gremmel, 5-3.
ARIZONA ST.-IOWA ST.
125 — Brandon Courtney (ASU) dec. Mackall, 5-3, 133 — Small (ISU) dec. Joshua Krammer, 5-3, 141 — Parker (ISU) dec. Navonte Demison, 4-2, 149 — Leisure (ISU) dec. Dillion Ulrey, 9-4, 157 — Carr (ISU) dec. Jacori Teemer, 4-1, 165 — Joshua Shields (ASU) dec. Straw, 7-3, 174 — Anthony Valencia (ASU) dec. Colbray, 6-5, 184 — Zahid Valencia (ASU) maj. dec. Coleman, 20-8, 197 — Kordell Norfleet (ASU) maj. dec. Shapiro, 10-2, 285 — Tanner Hall (ASU) maj. dec. Gremmel, 12-3.