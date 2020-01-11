Iowa State goes 1-2 at ASU Duals

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Arizona State won the final five matches to overtake Iowa State 21-12 in the Cyclones’ third match of the day at the Sun Devils’ Duals on the Diamond.

Wins by Todd Small, Ian Parker, Ryan Leisure and David Carr staked Iowa State to a 12-3 lead before the Sun Devils turned the meet around.

Earlier in the day, Iowa State absorbed a 22-14 defeat at the hands of Campbell University to start the day, but bounced back and dominated Harvard 34-6.

The Cyclones got major decisions from David Carr and Sam Colbray against Campbell, but lost the final three matches by a total of seven points. Campbell won a pair of overtime bouts.

Against Harvard, Iowa State got pins from Ian Parker and Colbray, a technical fall from Marcus Coleman at 184 and major decisions from Alex Mackall at 125 and Carr at 157.

Duals on the Diamond

CAMPBELL 22, IOWA ST. 14