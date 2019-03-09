MINNEAPOLIS — Iowa’s Spencer Lee and Alex Marinelli will wrestle for Big Ten championships Sunday after charging through their respective brackets on the tournament’s first day Saturday.
Lee, pinned for the first time in his high school or college career in his last match, roared back with a first-period pin and an 8-0 major decision to reach the 125-pound finals. He will face top-seeded Sebastian Rivera of Northwestern Sunday.
Marinelli won a pair of tough decisions, 6-3 and 2-1, to advance to a title match against top-seeded and undefeated Vincenzo Joseph.
Hawkeye 133-pounder Austin DeSanto fell to Nick Suriano of Rutgers 6-3 in the semifinals. Jacob Warner dropped a 5-2 decision to Kollin Moore of Oklahoma State in the semis at 197 pounds.
Iowa still has eight wrestlers remaining in the field and is fourth after the first day with 83 1/2 points, just a half-point from third-place Nebraska. Penn State leads the team race with 131 and Ohio State is second with 111 1/2,
The Hawkeyes have secured seven automatic NCAA berths. Warner would increase the total with one win Sunday.
