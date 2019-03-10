MINNEAPOLIS -- Iowa sophomore Alex Marinelli pulled off the upset that narrowly eluded Hawkeye Spencer Lee Sunday at the Big Ten wrestling championships.
Marinelli, Iowa's second-seeded 165-pounder, used a six-point move to take control and went on to defeat top-ranked Vincenzo Joseph of Penn State 9-3 for his first Big Ten championship.
Lee, also seeded second at 125 pounds, led No. 1 Sebastian Rivera of Northwestern 3-1 before Rivera rallied to tie the match and then won it in sudden victory, 6-4.
Marinelli improved to 23-0 on the season and shared the tournament's most outstanding wrestler award with Penn State's Jason Nolf.
In all, eight Iowa wrestlers reached the awards stand and advanced to the NCAA Championships March 21-23 in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Pat Lugo (149) and Jacob Warner (197) placed third, Austin DeSanto (133) and Kaleb Young (157) were fourth, Cash Wilcke (184) finished fifth and Max Murin (141) took seventh.
Sam Stoll (285) and Mitch Bowman (174) failed to place but could earn at-large NCAA berths when those are announced Tuesday.
Penn State claimed the team championship Sunday with 157.5 points. Ohio State was second with 122.5, and Iowa finished third with 107.5.
