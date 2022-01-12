Iowa girls wrestle for recognition

Girls from across Northern Iowa came to the Cedar Valley this week for the first ever Cedar Falls JV and Girls Wrestling Tournament. The local schools proved to have a good night with strong performances in a sport where they are still seeking full, official recognition.

In recent years, girls' wrestling has exploded in popularity and participation. According to Jim Miller, director of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, it started gaining traction several years ago. They’re now coming up on their fourth state tournament and in those years, Miller says they’ve jumped from 100 girls to 357.

“Right now we’re growing really, really fast,” Miller said.

Waverly-Shell Rock started their program about four years ago when it became obvious that it was destined to grow in Iowa. Since then, they’ve grown their girls team to 23 wrestlers. They got the chance to show their skills at the Cedar Falls Tournament, with five girls finishing in first place in three round robin matches, much to the delight of head coach head coach Eric Whitcome.

The Monday tournament was also a welcome change of pace for the Cedar Falls Tigers, which often has to travel a long way for these events, including a two-hour ride to Ogden in their most recent contest. Their head coach, Ali Gerbracht, has been wrestling since age five and is now at the heart of the effort to bring more girls to wrestling in Black Hawk County. Her efforts have resulted in over a dozen participants for the school.

In their home gymnasium, the Tigers didn’t disappoint Monday with Becca Nicholson, Hope Chiattello, Emma Schmidt and Lauren Nicholas coming in first place in their respective weight classes.

“They’ve come a long way from the beginning of our season, to our first practice to now,” Gerbracht said. “I would’ve never guessed they would’ve come this far. So that’s pretty cool to see.”

Right now, for Whitcome and Gerbracht’s girls to compete, they have to attend tournaments like the ones in Cedar Falls or have matches tacked onto the varsity duals. However, new changes could be coming next season that would help girls wrestling fully take off.

Girls wrestling is under consideration for full sanctioning under the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union. If approved, Whitcome says it could come with potential funding for school programs, more staff and a greater sense of legitimacy. This would all serve to get more Iowa girls into wrestling.

“I think in the eyes of others it adds a real feel to it," Whitcome said. "That it’s been endorsed by the State of Iowa and the governing bodies in the State of Iowa.

“When you have a governing body like the [IHSGAU], it gives it that backbone and kind of that foundation that people recognize.”

Sanctioning could also have added benefits beyond high school as well. Hundreds of colleges across the nation are adding women’s wrestling, including the University of Iowa. With more opportunities in high school, these college programs could grow exponentially.

Still, Gerbracht cautioned patience, and added that it will take time for approval and to navigate the changes that come with adding a new sport to a school’s roster.

“The people that are new to the sport obviously want it now," she said. "Those of us who have been involved understand that there is a process and that things take time. It’s like varsity, where things don’t happen overnight. You have keep putting in the hard work, but our goal is to hopefully have it next year.”

However long it takes to develop, girls are taking to the sport more and more, and they’re learning the lessons it has to teach right alongside the boys.

“That you can accomplish anything,” Roper said. “There’s no such thing as losing, there’s just learning.”

