Iowa edges Penn St. in thriller

The injury default was awarded after action had been halted a second time, both the result of a knee injury to the Hawkeye junior, who trailed 3-0 at the time the match was terminated.

By then, one team point had already been deducted from the 5-0 lead Spencer Lee had given Iowa following words between Hawkeye coaches and an official as trainers attended to DeSanto during the first stoppage.

“We wasted Spencer Lee’s skill with our words,’’ Brands said. “We’ve got to be better than that.’’

DeSanto defaulted after Lee helped Iowa off to the fast start it wanted.

The Hawkeyes’ top-ranked 125-pound junior struck at the whistle and was picking up his first back points against unranked Nittany Lions freshman Brandon Meredith just seconds into the match.

Lee finished off a 16-1 technical fall against Meredith 17 seconds into the second period.

Any early momentum evaporated as Penn State followed the injury default collected by Bravo-Young with a 20-5 technical fall of its own at 141 where second-ranked Nick Lee moved to 13-0 with his win over Carter Happel.

The Hawkeyes began to chip away at an 11-4 team deficit by winning 6-1 decisions in the next two matches.