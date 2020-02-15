Hawkeye wrestlers crush Minnesota

IOWA CITY — Iowa’s No. 1-ranked wrestling team dominated another Big Ten opponent Saturday night as the Hawkeyes crushed Minnesota 35-6 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The meet started at 184 pounds, and Minnesota (9-7, 4-4) got off to a 6-4 lead after three matches, including a 7-5 decision by No. 1-ranked Gable Steveson over Iowa’s No. 3 Tony Cassioppi at 285 pounds.

The Gophers forfeited to top-ranked and unbeaten Spencer Lee at 125, then Austin DeSanto worked over Boo Dryden for a technical fall at 133 that put the Hawkeyes up 15-6.

After the intermission, Iowa (12-0, 9-0) got a big win from Max Murin over fourth-ranked Mitch McKee in overtime and one-point wins by Pat Lugo and Kaleb Young before Alex Marinelli and Michael Kemerer put an exclamation point on the win with a technical fall and pin, respectively, in the final two matches.

IOWA ST. 34, WEST VIRGINIA 6: Iowa State won all but two matches Saturday night as the Cyclones rolled past West Virginia in a Big 12 Conference wrestling dual meet, 34-6.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Jarrett Degen and Marcus Coleman picked up pins for the Cyclones (8-4, 5-1), and Todd Small, Ian Parker, Samuel Colbray and Gannon Gremmel racked up major decisions. West Virginia fell to 3-11 and 0-6.