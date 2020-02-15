Hawkeye wrestlers crush Minnesota
COLLEGE WRESTLING

Hawkeye wrestlers crush Minnesota

IOWA CITY — Iowa’s No. 1-ranked wrestling team dominated another Big Ten opponent Saturday night as the Hawkeyes crushed Minnesota 35-6 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The meet started at 184 pounds, and Minnesota (9-7, 4-4) got off to a 6-4 lead after three matches, including a 7-5 decision by No. 1-ranked Gable Steveson over Iowa’s No. 3 Tony Cassioppi at 285 pounds.

The Gophers forfeited to top-ranked and unbeaten Spencer Lee at 125, then Austin DeSanto worked over Boo Dryden for a technical fall at 133 that put the Hawkeyes up 15-6.

After the intermission, Iowa (12-0, 9-0) got a big win from Max Murin over fourth-ranked Mitch McKee in overtime and one-point wins by Pat Lugo and Kaleb Young before Alex Marinelli and Michael Kemerer put an exclamation point on the win with a technical fall and pin, respectively, in the final two matches.

IOWA ST. 34, WEST VIRGINIA 6: Iowa State won all but two matches Saturday night as the Cyclones rolled past West Virginia in a Big 12 Conference wrestling dual meet, 34-6.

Jarrett Degen and Marcus Coleman picked up pins for the Cyclones (8-4, 5-1), and Todd Small, Ian Parker, Samuel Colbray and Gannon Gremmel racked up major decisions. West Virginia fell to 3-11 and 0-6.

Summaries

IOWA 35, MINNESOTA 6

184 — Owen Webster (Minn) dec. Cash Wilcke, 3-2, 197 — Jacob Warner (Iowa) maj. dec. Hunter Ritter, 12-4, 285 — Gable Steveson (Minn) dec. Tony Cassioppi, 7-5, 125 — Spencer Lee (Iowa) won by forfeit, 133 — Austin DeSanto (Iowa) tech. fall over Boo Dryden, 24-8, 5:38, 141 — Max Murin (Iowa) dec. Mitch McKee, 6-4, SV1, 149 — Pat Lugo (Iowa) dec. Brayton Lee, 3-2, 157 — Kaleb Young (Iowa) dec. Ryan Thomas, 5-4, TB1, 165 — Alex Marinelli (Iowa) tech. fall over Kasper McIntosh, 21-6, 4:04, 174 — Michael Kemerer (Iowa) pinned Devin Skatzka, 2:52.

IOWA ST. 34, WEST VIRGINIA 6

125 — Cameron Cabanan (ISU) dec. Joey Thomas, 9-5, 133 — Todd Small (ISU) maj. dec. Lucas Seibert, 15-7, 141 — Ian Parker (ISU) maj. dec. Caleb Rea, 8-0, 149 — Jarrett Degen (ISU) pinned Liam Lusher, 4:19, 157 — Alex Hornfeck (WV) dec. Grant Stotts, 6-4, SV1, 165 — Chase Straw (ISU) dec. Nick Kiussis, 4-1, 174 — Samuel Colbray (ISU) maj. dec. Scott Joll, 18-7, 184 — Marcus Coleman (ISU) pinned Jackson Moomau, :24, 197 — Noah Adams (WV) dec. Joel Shapiro, 6-2, 285 — Gannon Gremmel (ISU) maj. dec. Brandon Ngati, 12-1.

