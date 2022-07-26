Go-Hawks reflect on Junior National Championship

What started as a joke between roommates became a reality for three Iowa prep wrestlers at the 2022 USMC Junior National Championships in Fargo, last week.

According to Waverly-Shell Rock junior Ryder Block, the trio which included Block, Aiden Riggins from WSR and Bradley Hill from Bettendorf roomed together during the event and joked about their chances at a title following the opening round.

“We all won the first three matches of the first day,” Block said. “So, we were like ‘We are all probably going to just make the finals and win’ and it was a joke at first.”

Although it started out as a joke, all three future Hawkeyes managed to finish the weekend as the top competitors in their respective weight classes.

Block’s title in 138 division marked his first placement at the annual event after falling in the blood round during his previous two attempts.

“It was really exciting,” Block said. “It feels good to finally get it done…I finally figured out, in my head, that no one can take it away from me besides me.”

Block said a key piece of advice from Iowa assistant wrestling coach Ryan Morningstar played a crucial role in his performance in Fargo.

“Coaching Morningstar kept saying ‘You cannot give anyone anything,’” Block said. “That was something I kept thinking about during the match…‘I am not giving up a single point...If they do get a point, then it is going to take everything they can to get that point.’”

Block explained how he took this advice and used it to finish the weekend 7-0 and outscore opponents 68-14.

“If I won the first match, I have to think towards the next match,” Block said. “You cannot focus on the one you won last round because that can bite you in the butt and you can lose. It is just being consistent, sticking to where I am good and wrestling how I know I can.”

A two-time Iowa state champion, Block said he will not allow the national championship to go to his head as he has seen others allow success to.

“This gives me the confidence to know I have done some big things,” Block said. “But…there is still work to do and there are still things I need to accomplish. I have to go win a third state title this year. So, I am going to work hard.”

For fellow Go-Hawk Riggins, the national championship occupied a spot in his mind since he finished as the runner—up, last year.

“I thought about it every single day,” Riggins said. “I had my lock screen on my phone as Barr…him celebrating. I had that as my lock screen since the day I lost. I have been thinking about it every day…It was something that was always in the back of my mind.”

Over the course of the tournament, Riggins outscored opponents 95-17 and managed an undefeated, 8-0 record as he defeated Nicco Ruiz in the 160 final.

Riggins described what it meant as a wrestler to finish his prep career with a national title.

“It is pretty sweet going out on top for my last high school match and tournament ever,” Riggins said. “That is pretty special to accomplish as a wrestler.”

As for Riggins’ new lock screen, the incoming freshman and member of the Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling team said he may choose the NCAA tournament mat to reflect his new goals.

“My next goal is to be an NCAA champ,” Riggins said. “So, I have to focus in on that and try achieve those goals.”