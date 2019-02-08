IOWA CITY — Iowa racked up four pins and two technical falls as the third-ranked Hawkeyes rocked Maryland 48-0 in a Big Ten Conference wrestling dual Friday.
Alex Marinelli (17-0), Mitch Bowman, Spencer Lee and Paul Glynn recorded the pins while Pat Lugo and Jacob Warner won by technical fall. In addition, Cash Wilcke and Max Murin posted major decisions.
The 285-pound matchup featured a pair of top 10 wrestlers with Iowa’s seventh-ranked Sam Stoll edging ninth-ranked Yousiff Hemida, 1-0.
Iowa (12-0 overall, 7-0 Big Ten) finished with a 46-1 advantage in takedowns. Maryland fell to 0-9 and 0-6.
WARTBURG 23, LORAS 16: At Dubuque, eighth-ranked Loras put up a fight, but couldn’t prevent third-ranked Wartburg from capturing the American Rivers Conference wrestling championship Friday night as the Knights prevailed 23-16.
Wartburg (16-1, 8-0) won its 27th straight conference title and 37th overall.
Brady Kyner had a pin for the Knights while Kyle Briggs and Bowen Wileman won by major decision.
Loras’ third-ranked Brice Everson upset No. 1-ranked Brock Rathbun at 133 pounds, 8-3. Wartburg’s unranked Kris Rumpf upended No. 6 Kevin Kelly 10-4 at 149 pounds.
In three other top 10 matchups, No. 1 Cross Cannone of the Knights topped No. 5 Brandon Murray 8-3, No. 4 Michael Ross blanked No. 10 Eddie Smith 4-0 and Loras’ No. 2 Guy Patron stopped No. 8 Kobe Woods at 197, 10-2.
LUTHER 34, BUENA VISTA 10: Luther won seven matches, including three pins, as the Norse took down Buena Vista 34-10 in American Rivers Conference wrestling Friday night.
Teagen Miller, Ira Kuehn and Keenan Feldpausch posted the pins while Tyler DiFiore won by technical fall and Connor Murphy and Gilbert Valadez added major decisions.
Luther improved to 10-8 overall and 4-4 in ARC duals while Buena Vista finished 5-8 and 2-6.
Summaries
IOWA 48, MARYLAND 0
149 — Pat Lugo (Iowa) tech. fall over Peter Tedesco, 23-8, 4:38, 157 — Kaleb Young (Iowa) dec. Ryan Diehl, 10-4, 165 — Alex Marinelli (Iowa) pinned Phillip Spadafora, 3:50, 174 — Mitch Bowman (Iowa) pinned Josh Ugalde, 2:44, 184 — Cash Wilcke (Iowa) maj. dec. Kyle Jasenski, 23-9, 197 — Jacob Warner (Iowa) tech. fall over Niko Cappello, 24-9, 285 — Sam Stoll (Iowa) dec. Yousiff Hemida, 1-0, 125 — Spencer Lee (Iowa) pinned Brandon Cray, :30, 133 — Paul Glynn (Iowa) pinned Orion Anderson, 2:46, 141 — Max Murin (Iowa) maj. dec. Danny Bertoni, 12-3.
WARTBURG 23, LORAS 16
125 — Brady Kyner (Wart) pinned Jake Hiles, 1:46, 133 — Brice Everson (Loras) dec. Brock Rathbun, 8-3, 141 — Clint Lembeck (Lor) pinned Brady Fritz, 5:10, 149 — Kris Rumpf (Wart) dec. Kevin Kelly, 10-4, 157 — Cross Cannone (Wart) dec. Brandon Murray, 8-3, 165 — Michael Ross (Wart) dec. Eddie Smith, 4-0, 174 — Kyle Briggs (Wart) maj. dec. Jacob Krakow, 13-5, 184 — Simon Schuler (Lor) dec. Trevor Walton, 8-7, 197 — Guy Patron Jr. (Lor) maj. dec. Kobe Woods, 10-2, 285 — Bowen Wileman (Wart) maj. dec. Quin Gilliam, 16-3.
LUTHER 34, BUENA VISTA 10
125 — Connor Murphy (Luth) maj. dec. Byron Flemming, 16-5, 133 — Tyler DiFiore (Luth) tech. fall over Brandon Foster, 19-1, 4:46, 141 — Colin Stillson (BV) dec. Andrew Schmidt, 6-5, 149 — Gilbert Valadez (Luth) maj. dec. Teyler Bruch, 9-1, 157 — Teagen Miller (Luth) pinned Carson Rhoads, 2:14, 165 — Brad Kerkhoff (BV) dec. Michael Suarez, 11-4, 174 — Shane Vaughan (BV) maj. dec. Austin Hansen, 11-2, 184 — Ira Kuehn (Luth) pinned Dylan Huntoon, 5:34, 197 — Hunter Weaver (Luth) dec. Kevin Pape, 6-4, 285 — Keenan Feldpausch (Luth) pinned Don Phillips II, 6:29.
