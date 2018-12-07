DECORAH -- Wisconsin-La Crosse's 10th-ranked wrestling team made the most of its six wins three pins, a technical fall and a major decision to record a 30-14 dual win over Luther Friday night.
The Norse got major decisions from Connor Murphy at 125 pounds and Ira Kuehn at 184, along with decisions from Gilbert Valadez and Hunter Weaver.
