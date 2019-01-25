WAVERLY -- Third-ranked Wartburg College won the first seven matches and picked up bonus points in all seven on the way to a 42-4 beatdown of No. 10 Coe in an American Rivers Conference wrestling dual Friday.
It was the 212th straight win over conference foes for the Knights and their 37th straight home win.
Brady Kyner opened the meet with a technical fall at 125. Brock Rathbun pinned his opponent in just 16 seconds at 133 and Brady Fritz added another technical fall at 141. Kris Rumph had a major decision, Cross Cannone and Michael Ross had pins and fourth-ranked Kyle Briggs posted a major over sixth-ranked Jake Voss as the Knights built a 36-0 lead.
Isaiah Cox and Bowen Wileman won regular decisions for Wartburg, whose only loss came at 197 pounds where Coe's 10th-ranked Taylor Mehmen defeated the Knights' seventh-ranked Kobe Woods 13-3.
