WAVERLY -- Wartburg won the first five matches, scoring bonus points in three, and flattened Cornell 38-6 in a college dual wrestling meet Friday.

Brady Kyner and Brennen Doebel started the meet with pins for the second-ranked Knights (3-0) and top-ranked Cross Cannone added a technical fall at 157 pounds to run his winning streak to 45.

Kyle Briggs and Trevor Walton also posted pins for Wartburg. However, third-ranked Michael Ross was upset by ninth-ranked Ben Hewson 3-1 at 165 pounds.

