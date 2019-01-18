MARSHALL, Minn. -- Upper Iowa won eight of the 10 matches and defeated Southwest Minnesota State 25-8 Friday in a Northern Sun Conference wrestling dual meet.
The 19th-ranked Peacocks (5-4 overall, 2-1 NSIC) got off to a strong start when Maleek Williams recorded a 19-4 technical fall at 125 pounds in the opening match.
Justin Folley and Ryan Schmalen followed with decisions as Upper Iowa built an 11-0 lead.
Southwest Minnesota State drew within 11-8 after the next two bouts before the Peacocks closed with five straight wins, including sudden victory decisions by Dalton Hahn and Triston Westerlund.
