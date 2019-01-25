Try 1 month for 99¢

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Iowa started and finished the night with pins as the fourth-ranked Hawkeyes posted a 31-8 Big Ten Conference dual wrestling win at No. 20 Illinois Friday night.

Second-ranked Spencer Lee opened the meet by pinning No. 15 Travis Piotrowski, and third-rated Sam Stoll closed out the win by flattening Deuce Rachal.

Pat Lugo won a major decision at 149 and second-ranked Alex Marinelli won by disqualification at 165 pounds.

Iowa improved to 9-0 overall and 4-0 in Big Ten action. Illinois fell to 2-4 and 1-3.

