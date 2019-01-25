CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Iowa started and finished the night with pins as the fourth-ranked Hawkeyes posted a 31-8 Big Ten Conference dual wrestling win at No. 20 Illinois Friday night.
Second-ranked Spencer Lee opened the meet by pinning No. 15 Travis Piotrowski, and third-rated Sam Stoll closed out the win by flattening Deuce Rachal.
Pat Lugo won a major decision at 149 and second-ranked Alex Marinelli won by disqualification at 165 pounds.
Iowa improved to 9-0 overall and 4-0 in Big Ten action. Illinois fell to 2-4 and 1-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.