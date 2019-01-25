Try 1 month for 99¢

AMES -- Iowa State whipped Oklahoma 25-6 Friday night at Hilton Coliseum to win its sixth straight dual meet and fourth in the Big 12 Conference without a defeat.

The last time the Cyclone wrestlers won six straight duals was in 2010-11.

Friday, Iowa State (7-1, 4-0) won eight of the 10 matches. Sam Colbray had a major decision while Alex Mackall, Austin Gomez, Ian Parker, Logan Schumacher, Marcus Coleman, Willie Miklus and Gannon Gremmel posted decisions.

Coleman won a wild bout at 174 pounds. He fell behind 12-0 after the first period and still trailed 12-4 after two. Coleman then erupted for four takedowns and a pair of two-point near falls in the final period, including a four-point move in the final seconds to pull out a 17-15 win.

Oklahoma fell to 5-4 overall and 1-2 in Big 12 action.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments