AMES -- Iowa State whipped Oklahoma 25-6 Friday night at Hilton Coliseum to win its sixth straight dual meet and fourth in the Big 12 Conference without a defeat.
The last time the Cyclone wrestlers won six straight duals was in 2010-11.
Friday, Iowa State (7-1, 4-0) won eight of the 10 matches. Sam Colbray had a major decision while Alex Mackall, Austin Gomez, Ian Parker, Logan Schumacher, Marcus Coleman, Willie Miklus and Gannon Gremmel posted decisions.
Coleman won a wild bout at 174 pounds. He fell behind 12-0 after the first period and still trailed 12-4 after two. Coleman then erupted for four takedowns and a pair of two-point near falls in the final period, including a four-point move in the final seconds to pull out a 17-15 win.
Oklahoma fell to 5-4 overall and 1-2 in Big 12 action.
