Friday college wrestling: Hawkeyes demolish Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Iowa got three pins and a technical fall Friday as the No. 1-ranked Hawkeyes overpowered Indiana 41-0 in a Big Ten Conference wrestling dual meeet.
Second-ranked Alex Marinelli, fourth-ranked Tony Cassioppi and second-ranked Austin DeSanto provided the pins while top-ranked Spencer Lee racked up a 15-0 technical fall in his 125-pound victory.
Third-ranked Michael Kemerer returned to action for the first time since Dec. 8 and won a 9-6 decision at 174 pounds while Abe Assad made his college dual debut and won 6-2 at 184 pounds.
Iowa improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten action while Indiana fell to 0-2 and 0-1.
UNI's NCAA Champion wrestler Drew Foster speaks with Syd Layton as he signs autographs and takes pictures with fans at Mulligan's in Cedar Falls on Tuesday evening.
Kelly Wenzel
SHARING A LAUGH WITH THE CHAMP
University of Northern Iowa national champion wrestler Drew Foster laughs with David Sims, 12, as Sims almost walks away with Foster's NCAA trophy as he meets with fans at Mulligan's in Cedar Falls on Tuesday evening. Foster won the 184-pound national title Saturday night to become UNI's first national champ since Tony Davis won in 2000.
Kelly Wenzel
UNI s Drew Foster jumps into the arms of assistant coach Randy Pugh after winning the 184-pound NCAA championship Saturday night in Pittsburgh, Pa.
WYATT SCHULTZ, THE PREDICAMENT
Northern Iowa's Drew Foster celebrates with Panther fans after winning the 184-pound national title Saturday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Jim Nelson
Northern Iowa's Doug Schwab cheers on Drew Foster during his 184-pound national championship match Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.
WYATT SCHULTZ / The Predicament
Northern Iowa's Drew Foster controls Cornell's Max Dean en route to winning the 184-pound national championship Saturday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa.
WYATT SCHULTZ, THE PREDICAMENT
Northern Iowa's Drew Foster raises his hands in the air after winning the 184-pound national championship Saturday night in Pittsburgh, Pa.
WYATT SCHULTZ, THE PREDICAMENT
Iowa's Spencer Lee lifts the leg of Oklahoma State's Nick Piccininni during the 125-pound semifinals Friday at the NCAA wrestling championships.
WYATT SCHULTZ, THE PREDICAMENT
UNI head coach Doug Schwab encourages Drew Foster from the sidelines during a 184-pound semifinal at the NCAA Championships Friday.
WYATT SCHULTZ, THE PREDICAMENT
Northern Iowa's Drew Foster and North Carolina's Chip Ness scramble during their 184-pound semifinal Friday at the NCAA wrestling championships in Pittsburgh.
WYATT SCHULTZ, THE PREDICAMENT
Northern Iowa's Drew Foster gets his hand raised after winning in the 184-pound semifinals Friday at the NCAA wrestling championships.
WYATT SCHULTZ, THE PREDICAMENT
Northern Iowa's Drew Foster scores on Virginia Tech's Zach Zavatsky en route to a 5-2 win in the 184-pound quarterfinals Friday at the NCAA wrestling championships in Pittsburgh, Pa.
WYATT SCHULTZ / The Predicament
Drew Foster celebrates his 184-pound quarterfinal win over Virginia Tech's Zach Zavatsky.
WYATT SCHULTZ / The Predicament
Iowa's Spencer Lee lifts Minnesota's Sean Russell during the 125-pound quarterfinals at last year's NCAA Championships in Pittsburgh, Pa.
WYATT SCHULTZ, THE PREDICAMENT
Iowa's Kaleb Young scores the winning take down in sudden victory to beat Northwestern's Ryan Deakin in the 157-pound quarterfinals Friday.
WYATT SCHULTZ, THE PREDICAMENT
Northern Iowa's Drew Foster works to get out from under Binghamton's Lou Deprez en route to a 7-1 in the second round at 184 Thursday at the NCAA wrestling championships.
WYATT SCHULTZ, THE PREDICAMENT
Northern Iowa's Bryce Steiert fends off Michigan's Logan Massa in a second round match Thursday. Steiert upset the sixth seed, 2-1.
WYATT SCHULTZ, THE PREDICAMENT
Iowa State's Jarrett Degen tries to hold on against Justin Oliver of North Carolina State. Degen won 11-8 to advance to the quarterfinals Thursday at the NCAA wrestling championships
Jim Nelson
SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO
Northern Iowa's Max Thomsen battles Navy's Jared Prince during a 149-pound first round match Thursday at the NCAA wrestling championships in Pittsburgh, Pa. Thomsen won the match, 9-8.
WYATT SCHULTZ, THE PREDICAMENT
Northern Iowa's Bryce Steiert tries to gain control of Indiana's Bryce Martin during their 165-pound match Thursday in the first round of the NCAA wrestling championships in Pittsburgh. Steiert won by fall.
WYATT SCHULTZ, THE PREDICAMENT
Iowa's Austin DeSanto scores against Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young en route to a 7-2 win in the second round Thursday at the NCAA wrestling championships.
WYATT SCHULTZ, THE PREDICAMENT
Iowa's Kaleb Young escapes the grasp of North Carolina State's Thomas Bullard en route to a 12-4 major decision in the second round Thursday at the NCAA wrestling championships.
WYATT SCHULTZ, THE PREDICAMENT
