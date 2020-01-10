You are the owner of this article.
Friday college wrestling: Hawkeyes demolish Indiana
FRIDAY COLLEGE WRESTLING

Friday college wrestling: Hawkeyes demolish Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Iowa got three pins and a technical fall Friday as the No. 1-ranked Hawkeyes overpowered Indiana 41-0 in a Big Ten Conference wrestling dual meeet.

Second-ranked Alex Marinelli, fourth-ranked Tony Cassioppi and second-ranked Austin DeSanto provided the pins while top-ranked Spencer Lee racked up a 15-0 technical fall in his 125-pound victory.

Third-ranked Michael Kemerer returned to action for the first time since Dec. 8 and won a 9-6 decision at 174 pounds while Abe Assad made his college dual debut and won 6-2 at 184 pounds.

Iowa improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten action while Indiana fell to 0-2 and 0-1.

Michael Kemerer mug

Kemerer

Iowa 41, Indiana 0

149 -- Pat Lugo (Iowa) dec. Graham Rooks, 10-6, 157 -- Kaleb Young (Iowa) dec. Fernando Silva, 11-4, 165 -- Alex Marinelli (Iowa) pinned David Tunon, 5:34, 174 -- Michael Kemerer (Iowa) dec. Jacob Covaciu, 9-6, 184 -- Abe Assad (Iowa) dec. Jake Hinz, 6-2, 197 -- Jacob Warner (Iowa) dec. Nick Willham, 8-3, 285 -- Tony Cassioppi (Iowa) pinned Rudy Streck, :20, 125 -- Spencer Lee (Iowa) tech. fall over Liam Cronin, 15-0, 133 -- Austin DeSanto (Iowa) pinned Jonathan Moran, 2:42, 141 -- Max Murin (Iowa) dec. Eddie Bolivar, 6-0.

