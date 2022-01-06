Union High dominates in two duels; Jessup shows progress

The La Porte City triangular ended with the Union High Knights as the clear winner with 50-point-plus finishes to both of their duals. Jessup High walked away with a win of their own and reason for optimism in their future.

The Thursday night meet, which consisted of Union, Jessup and Oelwein High, saw an especially strong performance for the host team. The Knights started with a 50-21 win over Oelwein, followed by a 54-16 win over Jessup at the end of the night. But according to Union head coach Bart Mahlert, this is just practice for the 2022 Bobcat Jerry Eckenrod Invitation tournament in Van Horne, where his boys will be put to the test with some of the best schools in the state.

“We practiced hard last night and got ready for this,” Mahlert said. “And we’ll do it again and practice tomorrow night, and be ready to go for Saturday.”

It was also a strong performance for Union’s Dacoda Marbets, who had two matches in the 195 spot. That included a hard-fought overtime win against Oelwein, followed by a pin against his Jessup opponent. For Marbets, it’s evidence of progress he’s made throughout the year.

“I’ve been slowly progressing, getting better on my shots and on my feet,” Marbets said. “It’s putting it all together tonight. That was the biggest thing.”

Despite the rough loss against Union, Jessup head coach Matt Gross says he walked away with pride for his team. Over the course of the night, they were able to pull off a hard-fought win against Oelwein with a final score of 42-36. While the final, tie-breaking six points did come from a forfeit, the J-Hawks held their ground and had some close matches against the much more established Knights team.

“Union’s a program that wrestles year-round and that’s where we want to be," Gross said. "I thought the Oelwein dual, we wrestled well. It was nice to have seven JV matches. Went out and wrestled tough. It kind of shows where we’re going to be at next year. Really young team, so I thought we competed well.”

